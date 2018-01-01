Rebranding
The Digest
This Snack Brand Multiplied Its Revenues by a Factor of 10 in Just 3 Years
The entrepreneur behind Hail Merry thought the brand had stopped growing, but then she made some big changes.
More From This Topic
Why the Word 'Recreational' Should Be Retired
Want to destigmatize marijuana? We can start by calling it what it really is.
Technology
3 Ways a Virtual Reality Pioneer Is Rebranding the Form
Even new technologies sometimes need a reboot.
The Female Founders Behind a Period Products Startup Leaned on Their Mentor as They Rebranded and Pivoted
Bunny and Taran Ghatrora looked outside their network and industry to connect with a mentor who could help take them from point A to B.
Rebranding
How to Make Your Rebrand Boring (In a Good Way)
The most important lesson: Don't rush a rebrand.
Business Name
How to Name (or in Some Cases, Rename) Your Company
Naming a company is hard, and founders often get it wrong.
Infographics
Top 10 Reasons to Rebrand Your Business (Infographic)
In order to grow, sometimes you've got to go back to the drawing board.
Rebranding
Does Your Company Image Need a Refresh? What to Do When It's Time to Rebrand
Make sure your logo and messaging match who you are right now.
The Digest
After 10 Years of Unprofitability, 2 Breakthroughs Led This Entrepreneur to a $100 Million Brand
Jim Scott's beverage company features famous characters as bottle toppers, and it recently underwent a huge rebranding.
Branding
6 Signs Your Company Needs to Rebrand
Brands can and should evolve as the market changes. But be sure you are rebranding for the right reasons.
Branding
Sadly, It's Time to Break up With Your Brand and Move on
Be honest, get help and know what you want in a new brand.