Why the Word 'Recreational' Should Be Retired

Want to destigmatize marijuana? We can start by calling it what it really is.
Jonathan Small | 4 min read
3 Ways a Virtual Reality Pioneer Is Rebranding the Form
Even new technologies sometimes need a reboot.
Patrick Carone | 5 min read
The Female Founders Behind a Period Products Startup Leaned on Their Mentor as They Rebranded and Pivoted

Bunny and Taran Ghatrora looked outside their network and industry to connect with a mentor who could help take them from point A to B.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
How to Make Your Rebrand Boring (In a Good Way)
The most important lesson: Don't rush a rebrand.
Ryan Coon | 6 min read
How to Name (or in Some Cases, Rename) Your Company
Naming a company is hard, and founders often get it wrong.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Top 10 Reasons to Rebrand Your Business (Infographic)
In order to grow, sometimes you've got to go back to the drawing board.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Does Your Company Image Need a Refresh? What to Do When It's Time to Rebrand
Make sure your logo and messaging match who you are right now.
Gabriel Shaoolian | 6 min read
After 10 Years of Unprofitability, 2 Breakthroughs Led This Entrepreneur to a $100 Million Brand
Jim Scott's beverage company features famous characters as bottle toppers, and it recently underwent a huge rebranding.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
6 Signs Your Company Needs to Rebrand
Brands can and should evolve as the market changes. But be sure you are rebranding for the right reasons.
Maria Ross | 9 min read
Sadly, It's Time to Break up With Your Brand and Move on
Be honest, get help and know what you want in a new brand.
Dan Antonelli | 4 min read
