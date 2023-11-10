You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the heart of the Maldives, there is a resort that awaits those who seek adventure and relaxation in equal measure: Siyam World Maldives. If you're looking for something a little beyond what travelers expect from a textbook Maldivian trip, this one might be for you. Siyam World Maldives is a five-star luxury resort that falls under the banner of, an award-winning hospitality group that has its properties spread across the island nation and beyond. Sun Siyam Resorts was formed as a travel agency three decades ago, and it has since grown and diversified into complementing businesses including logistics, sustainable farming, and construction. Today, Sun Siyam Resorts manages five affordable luxury five-star and four-star private island properties in the Maldives, as well as a five-star boutique beach retreat on the east coast of Sri Lanka.

"Sun Siyam is the visionary creation of Maldivian entrepreneur, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, and one of the most forward-thinking and dynamic companies," Deepak Booneady, CEO of Sun Siyam Resorts, reveals. "Every resort in the Maldives has beautiful white sandy beaches, restaurants, and a gorgeous reef, and so do we– but what makes those under the Sun Siyam Resorts umbrella different are its collection of unforgettable and unique experiences catered to every sort of traveler. We are known for inventing and thinking outside the box."

The creative approach that Booneady is talking about here is easily evident when one is a guest at Siyam World Maldives. While each property under the Sun Siyam Resorts banner has its own particular unique selling point, Booneady says that Siyam World Maldives is "unapologetically quirky"- and we'd have to agree. The 54-hectare island resort is located in Noonu Atoll, which is an approximate 45-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, and it is known for hosting the Maldives' biggest floating water park, as well as the nation's first resort horse ranch. With 18 accommodation categories ranging all the way from one- to six-bedrooms (all of which come with private pools, by the way), travelers are spoilt for choice with everything from beach pool villas to expansive beach residences.

Deepak Booneady, CEO, Sun Siyam Resorts. Source: Sun Siyam Resorts

Here, Booneady suggests checking out the overwater villas with their own water slides- a playful addition to what are essentially luxury offerings. "My favorite room type at Siyam World Maldives is our overwater villa with pool and slide, as it's unique to the destination, and a fun addition to the room itself- because who doesn't want to slide into those crystal-clear lagoons and turquoise waters?" Booneady says. "Additionally, we are the only resort in the Maldives that offers such a huge inventory of overwater villas with slides. All of our room types come with a pool, and all overwater villas come with a slide."

But that's not all. For thrill-seekers and explorers, Siyam World Maldives offers a number of unforgettable experiences, from snorkeling, to diving, to underwater jetpacks. Booneady personally recommends a visit to the resort's horse ranch, a truly unique experience in the Maldives. The resort also boasts one of the largest kids' clubs in the Maldives, making it an ideal destination for families. "We've also got all other fun water-based sports and activities from jet-skiing to paddle-boarding or windsurfing," Booneady says, "The island also features four kilometers of white sandy beaches and six kilometers of gorgeous coral reef to explore on foot, or with a snorkel in hand."

A perhaps unexpected treat of this resort are its special football camps, which are run by sporting legends like former professional footballer Marco Materazzi. "And you can also hone your skills at one of the football clinics hosted by stars like Esteban Cambiasso, a former star footballer for Argentina, Inter Milan, and Leicester City, and Walter Samuel, the talented assistant coach for Argentina," Booneady adds.

Source: Sun Siyam Resorts

Siyam World Maldives also has a diverse culinary offering that is certain to get your mouth watering. With more than a dozen restaurants and bars spread across the resort, guests can sample cuisines from around the world, including Thai, Italian, Spanish, Indian and Japanese. Plus, in addition to the regular restaurants and bars, Siyam World Maldives also hosts a series of chef residencies throughout the year at several of its specialty restaurants, particularly at The Cube, an intimate live cooking venue set directly at the beach. "We regularly invite the world's most talented chefs to showcase their passion and skill, for example, culinary legend Claude Bosi, chef-patron of Bibendum, located in London's iconic Michelin House, or Sebastian Frank, chef-patron of Berlin's two Michelin-starred Horvath, or Michelin-starred chef Tom Brown, owner of Cornerstone in Hackney Wick, London, amongst others," Booneady adds.

Related: Why I Took My Dubai-Based Team To Work Out Of Zanzibar For Two Weeks

Siyam World Maldives is clearly a haven for vacationers- but that doesn't mean it doesn't cater to those who need to do business through the course of their travels! Indeed, Booneady says that the resort accommodates those who need to mix work with leisure- with high-speed internet, private workspaces, and versatile event facilities, it's a paradise that fosters productivity. "Our well-equipped business center offers essential services like printing and scanning," he adds. "Whether you need to host meetings or events, we offer versatile venues with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment. Some of our room categories, such as suites and villas, come with private workspaces or desks for added convenience. Our attentive concierge services are also available to assist with any business-related needs, including travel arrangements and reservations."

The CEO also reveals that the resort has successfully hosted large corporate events, and it is, in fact, also gearing up to cater to the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) market. "We have held the biggest corporate island buy-out with nearly 1,000 guests last November, filled with celebrities," Booneady says. "We have also hosted mega events like football matches in the World Sports Arena at Siyam World Maldives, which were played by FIFA legends such as Esteban Cambiasso, Carles Puyol, Eric Abidal, and Marco Materazzi, to name a few. The company also hosted multiple extravagant events with fireworks, pool parties that went on throughout the night, held product trainings for 1,000 people, and hosted famous faces from around the world. With the island's capacity to host mega events, Siyam World Maldives is set for the coming year to cater to the MICE market as well as business travelers."

Source: Sun Siyam Resorts

The resort is thus an enticing proposition for the business-minded, Booneady says, especially for entrepreneurs seeking a rejuvenating yet productive escape. "Beyond the typical luxury resort experience, our idyllic setting provides an inspiring backdrop for businesscentric activities," he notes, while adding that it's the perfect spot for digital nomads too. "As the concept of remote work and digital entrepreneurship continues to thrive, Siyam World Maldives embraces the trend by offering high-speed internet access and well-appointed private workspaces in select room categories, allowing you to seamlessly blend business with leisure," Booneady says.

And Booneady should know how to blend these two, having had an extensive career in the hospitality industry for more than two decades. The CEO thus has a clear-cut formula for how to deliver a luxury stay: exceptional service, a commitment to quality and environmental sustainability, and the creation of unforgettable experiences. No surprise then that these are the same pillars that define Siyam World Maldives as well as Sun Siyam Resorts as a whole. "Hospitality is all about people," Booneady concludes. "The mantra is simple- if the guests are happy, everybody from the staff, to the shareholders and the owners will be happy."

Recommended by the CEO: Sun Siyam Resorts CEO Deepak Booneady gives the low-down on Siyam World Maldives

FOOD "For those looking to unwind, Siyam World Maldives offers an array of dining options with a choice of more than a dozen restaurants and bars, including specialty restaurants with diverse culinary offerings, from Thai, Maldivian Grill, Italian, Indian to Japanese cuisines. We even have an incredible underground wine cellar. This extensive culinary offering ensures that our guests can indulge in a dining experience that caters to their every taste and preference, and offers diversity for longer staying guests, as you can basically go to a different restaurant every single night of your stay eating a different cuisine. Hence one of our major slogans at Siyam World Maldives, which is 'Bye Bye Boredom - Hello Endless Escapades.' One of my personal favorite restaurants at Siyam World Maldives is Arigato, our modern Japanese fine dining, as my favorite cuisine would probably be Japanese, and everything that comes with it."

LEISURE "Adventurous guests can partake in various water sports activities, from snorkeling, paddleboarding, to jet-skiing to the underwater jetpack by Cudajet or the Maldives' first semisubmersible sea-breacher, while those seeking relaxation can indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments at our Veyo Spa. We have a variety of pools for adults, families, or kids alike, and incredible entertainment throughout the day and night, with live music, cultural or theatrical performances, themed nights for evening entertainment and regular artists, dancers, and celebrity chefs visiting the property for additional.

Families traveling with children will appreciate our Kids' Club, featuring engaging activities and childcare services or the World Sports Arena, one of the biggest sport complexes in Maldives, with a FIFA-sized football field, futsal courts, three different surfaced tennis courts, padel courts, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball and a lot more. I really enjoy visiting our horse ranch, and seeing our beautiful Marwari horses, or our new range of ponies at Siyam World Maldives. It's such a unique experience to have in the Maldives, and Siyam World Maldives is the first and only resort to have a proper horse ranch as well as stables, a vet, and all sorts of gear you'd need to properly enjoy a horse-riding session by the beach- a dream come true for many equestrian enthusiasts around the world."

SELF-CARE "Wellbeing at Siyam World Maldives is a central focus of our resort experience, and it's intricately woven into the fabric of our offerings. From our spa and wellness facilities at our Veyo Spa offering massages, yoga, and meditation in breathtaking settings, to a fitness center for those seeking an active escape, we recognize that the Maldives' pristine beaches and tranquil atmosphere create an ideal backdrop for wellness.

Our emphasis on healthy dining options complements the concept of nourishing the body while indulging in the stunning surroundings. It's here, amidst the clear waters and lush greenery, that guests can find a profound sense of relaxation and mindfulness, making our wellbeing offerings particularly meaningful in a location as naturally serene as the Maldives. This holistic approach ensures that guests leave not only relaxed, but also revitalized, and inspired by the profound sense of wellbeing that the island and Siyam World Maldives offer."

Related: Entrepreneur Escapes: Banyan Tree AlUla, Saudi Arabia