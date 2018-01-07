You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Krypto Labs Invites Worldwide Drone Tech Startups For A Chance To Win Funding Of Up To US$500,000 Whether your startup is from the Middle East or across the world, Abu Dhabi-based incubator Krypto Labs has launched a global search for prominent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) innovators with the Drone Innovation Startup Contest 2018.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Krypto Labs
Model ME 3D, winner of Krypto Labs' global competition for the best innovative project with Dr. Saleh Al Hashimi (from the right)

With drone startups tackling last-mile delivery solutions, or providing and collecting real-time data, the drone industry is sky rocketing. If your startup leverages drone technology, here's your chance to give it a boost. Whether your startup is from the Middle East or across the world, Abu Dhabi-based incubator Krypto Labs has launched a global search for prominent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) innovators with the Drone Innovation Startup Contest 2018.

The DISC 2018 seeks to emphasize the significance of the emerging tech, as well as attract noteworthy startups. With a panel of judges consisting of international UAV experts and specialists, global startups covering all sectors of the UAV industry are welcome to join the competition- from transportation, to services, healthcare, defense, security, medicine, humanitarian aid, media, archeology, agriculture, industry, internet, and global information systems.

Interested to join? According to its release, applicants -whether they apply as individuals or as a group- should offer "innovative, intelligent and realistic technologies that disrupt markets and businesses, while also contributing to community development and facilitating services." The winner will have the opportunity to join the incubator, receive sponsorship and funding of up to US$500,000.

Addressing the competition, Krypto Labs Managing Director Dr. Saleh Al Hashimi asserts the incubator's agenda of boosting the emerging business industry as well as to discover the best ideas and talent across MENA and worldwide: "It is through initiatives such as the global drone technology startup competition that we seek to draw out the world's best innovators from every corner of the globe."

Applications open on January 28, 2018 and will be open for three months till April 2018. Send in your applications via the website or email info@kryptolabs.com.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

