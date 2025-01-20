New Trump Meme Coin Goes Up 1500% Meme coin $Trump launched ahead of inauguration.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

The new Donald Trump meme coin has soared in price by over 1000% less than a week after launch.

The new venture was organized by CIC Digital LLC -an affiliate of the Trump Organization- which has previously been involved in the selling of other Trump-branded products such as shoes and fragrances.

On Saturday, hours after its launch, $Trump already had a market value of US$5.5 billion.

"My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It's time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

On January 20, 2025, just hours before his presidential inauguration, the coin showed a one week rise of 1589%, including 45% over the previous 24 hours.

"This Trump Meme celebrates a leader who doesn't back down, no matter the odds," the $Trump official website said.

