Qatar's Bedaya Centre Partners With LuLu Hypermarket To Launch A Dedicated Pavilion For Local Entrepreneurs

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Doha-based Bedaya Center for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (Bedaya Center), a joint initiative by two other Doha-headquartered entities- Qatar Development Bank and social organization Silatech, has partnered with retail store network LuLu Hypermarket's Gharafa branch to launch a dedicated section that will enable local entrepreneurs to display their products and services.

Bedaya Center/LuLu Hypermarket

Speaking on the vision behind such a move, Hamad Al-Qahtani, General Manager of Bedaya Center, said, "We always seek to enrich and enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs in order to advance their businesses and put them on the right path to take their first steps in the world of success. Our mandate is to help our promising entrepreneurs achieve their desired goals that would stimulate their business, emphasize the quality of their products, and enhance their pioneering role in society by qualifying them to expand their clients base and achieve a wider reach for their offerings."

Source: Bedaya Center/LuLu Hypermarket

This particular announcement follows Bedaya Center's "On the Shelf" initiative which had been launched in ealry 2022 -also in collaboration with Lulu Hypermarket- to offer six Qatar-based startups with an in-store space to display their products for a period of three months at no cost. The 33 participants from the six startups went through a three-day program to learn how best to prepare their products for inclusion and display in retail shops and supermarkets.

On his part, Dr. Mohamed Altaf, Director of Lulu Group International, spoke of how the new announcement continued to further his company's goals too. "We are elated to witness the successful results of the strategic partnership with Bedaya Center, which is in line with our vision of supporting and embracing Qatari startups, small and home businesses by opening new horizons for a large number of entrepreneurs who avail the Center's support, especially when the Qatari products have proven their worth and ability to compete in terms of high quality and best prices," he said. "As we witness the launch of a special section dedicated for startups to display the products of the participating projects under the umbrella of Bedaya Center, we are confident that this distinguished initiative will be a constructive step in the joint co-operation with Bedaya aimed at supporting Qatari entrepreneurs and their emerging projects."

Related: GUESSS 2021 Report Highlights The Need To Foster And Support The Entrepreneurial Spirit In Qatar's Youth