Shortlist Revealed For The Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East Organized by Virtuzone, the Dubai-headquartered provider of company formation solutions, corporate services, and tax consultancy, the event is set to be staged as an invitation-only gala ceremony in Dubai on November 16, 2023.
The Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, has revealed the shortlist of companies that are one step closer to being declared the UAE's most successful and influential businesses of the year.
"As an entrepreneur myself, I know the tremendous amount of work and time that founders pour into setting up and running their companies," said Neil Petch, founder and Chairman of Virtugroup, the holding company behind Virtuzone. "We have created the Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards to recognize your relentless drive and peerless determination, and celebrate your valuable contribution to shaping this nation's business landscape. This special event is for you, the trailblazers, and the gamechangers who dare to reimagine the future."
Geoff Rapp, Founding Partner of Virtuzone, added, "With the Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards, we celebrate and uplift not only your individual achievements in your respective niches, but also the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship, and the tenacious spirit and unyielding passion fueling your drive to change our world for the better."
George Hojeige, CEO of Virtuzone, said, "Entrepreneurship is not just about building businesses- it's about shaping futures, disrupting norms, and rewriting the way the world works. The Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards is a gathering and a celebration of visionaries who had the courage to transform their dreams into reality, and ventured to leave their legacy in the world of business."
Having thus been organized as a celebration of entrepreneurial excellence in the UAE, the Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 aims to highlight the impactful businesses that are shaping industries in the country and beyond. Here are the top contenders for each of the 29 categories in the Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023, all of whom have had their companies registered by Virtuzone:
CATEGORY #1: ARCHITECTURE FIRM OF THE YEAR
- Indoors High-End Finishing
- K4 Technical Services L.L.C
- Studio Line
- Pixel Design Studio (FZE)
- Ecru Architect and Interior Design FZ LLE
CATEGORY #2: INTERIOR DESIGN FIRM OF THE YEAR
- Indoors High-End Finishing
- Deco House LLC
- Pixel Design Studio (FZE)
- Studio Line
- Galerie Gabriel et Guillaume FZ LLC
CATEGORY #3: SUSTAINABILITY INNOVATION
- SunMoney Solar Group
- Direct Debit System FZ LLC
- Fibre Solutions Group FZE
- Finn Pack LLC-FZ
CATEGORY #4: BUSINESS CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR
- The Kliff Project
- GMS FZ LLC
- Petra Insurance Brokers LLC
- Apt Resources FZ LLE
- Iris Group FZ LLC
- Wingman Executive Consulting FZE
- QuickBrownFox consulting FZ LLC
- Human2Outcome
CATEGORY #5: HOSPITALITY COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Soul Artists
- Vacationer Holiday Homes LLC
- Bluebnc Leisure Yachts & Boats Rental L.L.C
- Blue Dash Concierge FZE
- SALATA
- Apt Resources FZ LLE
CATEGORY #6: LEISURE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Soul Artists
- Bluebnc Leisure Yachts & Boats Rental L.L.C
- Latino Circus FZ LLE
- Safa-TTMC FZCO
- J.R. ENTERPRISE FZ LLE (Mermaids of Arabia)
CATEGORY #7: FASHION RETAIL OF THE YEAR
- Expedire Luxury FZ-LLC
- Untraceable FZ LLE
- Dalia El Ali FZ LLE
- KAHO Trading
- Oria Accessories FZ-LLC
CATEGORY #8: SPA OF THE YEAR
- The British Salon DMCC
- Fringe Benefits Ladies Salon
- GLAM GIRLS MENA SALON L.L.C
- KJ Skincare
- Beauty Wealth FZ LLC
- Royal Beauty Salon
CATEGORY #9: SPORTS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- The Real Fitness FZ
- FitLife FZ LLE
- Touch Tennis Sports Club
- Ben Bray Personal Sports Coaching Services
- CJ Coaching
CATEGORY #10: F&B COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Goldsfeir Food 4 Life LLC
- Reborn Consultancy FZ LLE
- SALATA
- Finn Pack LLC-FZ
- Dans Home Food FZ LLE
- Go Dark Solutions
- Imaan Consulting FZ LLE - Burger Shop/Sweetie Shop
CATEGORY #11: HEALTHCARE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- My 1Health
- Dr. Expat FZ LLC
- Your Beautiful Minds FZ LLE
- SkyeWalker Law FZ LLE / Mental Charity
- Body Alignment DXB FZ LLE
- Smart Salem
- ActivHealth FZ LLE
- Pinnacle Pharma
CATEGORY #12: EDUCATIONAL SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Mini Explorers
- Game Set Tennis By Varunya FZ LLE
- Human2outcome
- D.O.G.C FZ LLE
- International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards
CATEGORY #13: IT SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- EEC Services FZ LLC
- Pro Digital Labs FZ LLC
- Finesse FZ LLC
- WebCandy FZ LLE
- Gulf ICT FZ LLC
- Sequel FZ LLE
- QuickBrownFox Consulting FZ LLC
- TK Solutions FZ LLE
CATEGORY #14: LEGAL SERVICES FIRM OF THE YEAR
- SkyeWalker Law FZ LLE / Mental Charity
- Elite Consultancy FZ LLE
- The Kershaw Leonard Group FZ LLE
- The In-House Company FZ LLE
- Arkhurst & Abdellah Solicitors FZ LLE
- Roya Al Awadhi
CATEGORY #15: LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Global Bridge Logistics And Trading L.L.C-FZ
- Crown Global DMCC
- Supreme Mobility Logistics Consultancy
- Laundryheap
CATEGORY #16: PR & MARKETING FIRM OF THE YEAR
- Digital Hype FZ LLE
- SeaScope MENA
- MediumLarge FZ LLE
- A Communications
- Massive Ads Digital FZ LLE
- Falcon Media Production LLC
- Pixel Pure Hat
CATEGORY #17: MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Okoku ME FZ LLE
- FAME BY SHEERAZ MARKETING MANAGEMENT CO. LLC
- Ti22 FIlms FZ LLE
- Massive Ads Digital FZ LLE
- Falcon Media Production LLC
CATEGORY #18: EDTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Coding Camp
- Elaliholding FZ LLE
- Gamein FZ LLE
- Marketing Genius
- Business Productivity FZ LLC
CATEGORY #19: CRYPTO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- SDBN DMCC
- TOKO
- SHIVSUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - FZE
- MyDreamFin FZE
- GPC ASSETS DMCC
- JIANGNAN TRADING DMCC
CATEGORY #20: WEB3
- SDBN DMCC
- Accubits Technologies FZ LLE
- Pro Digital Labs FZ LLC
- Vizier Ventures
- Devsy FZC
- The Trillionaire Life
CATEGORY #21: VENTURE CAPITAL
- Vizier Ventures
- B&Y Venture Capital
- MG Brokerage FZ LLE
CATEGORY #22: SOCIAL IMPACT
- AUGE International Consulting
- SoundSmith FZ LLE
- Massive Ads Digital FZ LLE
- Finn Pack LLC-FZ
- Progress and Grow Lifestyle Coaching
CATEGORY #23: FASTEST GROWTH
- Vacationer Holiday Homes LLC
- Polaris Production
- Petra Insurance Brokers LLC
- Massive Ads Digital FZ LLE
- Maria Morris Real Estate
- SALATA
CATEGORY #24: SOCIAL MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR
- Peak Performance Coaching
- Marketing Genius
- SoundSmith FZ LLE
- Digital Hype FZ LLE
- SNP Enterprises FZ-LLC
- The Trillionaire Life
CATEGORY #25: DIGITAL PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
- Kanoony
- TK Solutions FZ LLE
- 10XDS
- Microjustice
CATEGORY #26: INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR
- Tracy Harmoush (Untraceable FZ LLE)
- Vaibhav Sharma (The Trillionaire Life)
- Lost LeBlanc FZ LLE
- Project Nightfall FZ LLC
- What The Chic FZ LLE
CATEGORY #27: NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
- Indoors High-End Finishing
- Skillspark IT Consultancy LLC
- AUGE International Consulting
- Direct Debit System FZ LLC
- Polaris Production
- Maria Morris Real Estate
- Glam Girlz
CATEGORY #28: SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
- RADKU TRADING
- Soul Artists
- The Real Fitness FZ
- SunMoney Solar Group
- Vacationer Holiday Homes LLC
- Skillspark IT Consultancy LLC
- The Kliff Project
- Mini Explorers
- SQUATWOLF
- Elevision
- Furchild
CATEGORY #29: ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
- Ryan Marincowitz (My 1Health)
- Suhail Khoury (Soul Artists)
- Eric Sierra Marrero (The Real Fitness FZ)
- Monica Perna and Francesco Iannello (AUGE International Consulting)
- Ghita Mejdi (The Kliff Project)
- Gregory Lewis (AirDXB Group)
- Maria Morris (Maria Morris Real Estate)
- Georges Bandar (SALATA)
- Niall Sallam (Elevision)
- Katherine Cebrowski (Furchild)
- Deyan Dimitrov (Laundryheap)
- Josephine Rebecca Adams (J.R. Enterprise)
