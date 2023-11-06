Organized by Virtuzone, the Dubai-headquartered provider of company formation solutions, corporate services, and tax consultancy, the event is set to be staged as an invitation-only gala ceremony in Dubai on November 16, 2023.

The Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, has revealed the shortlist of companies that are one step closer to being declared the UAE's most successful and influential businesses of the year.

"As an entrepreneur myself, I know the tremendous amount of work and time that founders pour into setting up and running their companies," said Neil Petch, founder and Chairman of Virtugroup, the holding company behind Virtuzone. "We have created the Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards to recognize your relentless drive and peerless determination, and celebrate your valuable contribution to shaping this nation's business landscape. This special event is for you, the trailblazers, and the gamechangers who dare to reimagine the future."

Geoff Rapp, Founding Partner of Virtuzone, added, "With the Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards, we celebrate and uplift not only your individual achievements in your respective niches, but also the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship, and the tenacious spirit and unyielding passion fueling your drive to change our world for the better."

George Hojeige, CEO of Virtuzone, said, "Entrepreneurship is not just about building businesses- it's about shaping futures, disrupting norms, and rewriting the way the world works. The Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards is a gathering and a celebration of visionaries who had the courage to transform their dreams into reality, and ventured to leave their legacy in the world of business."

Having thus been organized as a celebration of entrepreneurial excellence in the UAE, the Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 aims to highlight the impactful businesses that are shaping industries in the country and beyond. Here are the top contenders for each of the 29 categories in the Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023, all of whom have had their companies registered by Virtuzone:

CATEGORY #1: ARCHITECTURE FIRM OF THE YEAR

Indoors High-End Finishing

K4 Technical Services L.L.C

Studio Line

Pixel Design Studio (FZE)

Ecru Architect and Interior Design FZ LLE

CATEGORY #2: INTERIOR DESIGN FIRM OF THE YEAR

Indoors High-End Finishing

Deco House LLC

Pixel Design Studio (FZE)

Studio Line

Galerie Gabriel et Guillaume FZ LLC

CATEGORY #3: SUSTAINABILITY INNOVATION

SunMoney Solar Group

Direct Debit System FZ LLC

Fibre Solutions Group FZE

Finn Pack LLC-FZ

CATEGORY #4: BUSINESS CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR

The Kliff Project

GMS FZ LLC

Petra Insurance Brokers LLC

Apt Resources FZ LLE

Iris Group FZ LLC

Wingman Executive Consulting FZE

QuickBrownFox consulting FZ LLC

Human2Outcome

CATEGORY #5: HOSPITALITY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Soul Artists

Vacationer Holiday Homes LLC

Bluebnc Leisure Yachts & Boats Rental L.L.C

Blue Dash Concierge FZE

SALATA

Apt Resources FZ LLE

CATEGORY #6: LEISURE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Soul Artists

Bluebnc Leisure Yachts & Boats Rental L.L.C

Latino Circus FZ LLE

Safa-TTMC FZCO

J.R. ENTERPRISE FZ LLE (Mermaids of Arabia)

CATEGORY #7: FASHION RETAIL OF THE YEAR

Expedire Luxury FZ-LLC

Untraceable FZ LLE

Dalia El Ali FZ LLE

KAHO Trading

Oria Accessories FZ-LLC

CATEGORY #8: SPA OF THE YEAR

The British Salon DMCC

Fringe Benefits Ladies Salon

GLAM GIRLS MENA SALON L.L.C

KJ Skincare

Beauty Wealth FZ LLC

Royal Beauty Salon

CATEGORY #9: SPORTS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

The Real Fitness FZ

FitLife FZ LLE

Touch Tennis Sports Club

Ben Bray Personal Sports Coaching Services

CJ Coaching

Ben Bray Personal Sports Coaching Services

CATEGORY #10: F&B COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Goldsfeir Food 4 Life LLC

Reborn Consultancy FZ LLE

SALATA

Finn Pack LLC-FZ

Dans Home Food FZ LLE

Go Dark Solutions

Imaan Consulting FZ LLE - Burger Shop/Sweetie Shop

CATEGORY #11: HEALTHCARE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

My 1Health

Dr. Expat FZ LLC

Your Beautiful Minds FZ LLE

SkyeWalker Law FZ LLE / Mental Charity

Body Alignment DXB FZ LLE

Smart Salem

ActivHealth FZ LLE

Pinnacle Pharma

CATEGORY #12: EDUCATIONAL SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Mini Explorers

Game Set Tennis By Varunya FZ LLE

Human2outcome

D.O.G.C FZ LLE

International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards

CATEGORY #13: IT SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR

EEC Services FZ LLC

Pro Digital Labs FZ LLC

Finesse FZ LLC

WebCandy FZ LLE

Gulf ICT FZ LLC

Sequel FZ LLE

QuickBrownFox Consulting FZ LLC

TK Solutions FZ LLE

CATEGORY #14: LEGAL SERVICES FIRM OF THE YEAR

SkyeWalker Law FZ LLE / Mental Charity

Elite Consultancy FZ LLE

The Kershaw Leonard Group FZ LLE

The In-House Company FZ LLE

Arkhurst & Abdellah Solicitors FZ LLE

Roya Al Awadhi

CATEGORY #15: LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Global Bridge Logistics And Trading L.L.C-FZ

Crown Global DMCC

Supreme Mobility Logistics Consultancy

Laundryheap

CATEGORY #16: PR & MARKETING FIRM OF THE YEAR

Digital Hype FZ LLE

SeaScope MENA

MediumLarge FZ LLE

A Communications

Massive Ads Digital FZ LLE

Falcon Media Production LLC

Pixel Pure Hat

CATEGORY #17: MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Okoku ME FZ LLE

FAME BY SHEERAZ MARKETING MANAGEMENT CO. LLC

Ti22 FIlms FZ LLE

Massive Ads Digital FZ LLE

Falcon Media Production LLC

CATEGORY #18: EDTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Coding Camp

Elaliholding FZ LLE

Gamein FZ LLE

Marketing Genius

Business Productivity FZ LLC

CATEGORY #19: CRYPTO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

SDBN DMCC

TOKO

SHIVSUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - FZE

MyDreamFin FZE

GPC ASSETS DMCC

JIANGNAN TRADING DMCC

CATEGORY #20: WEB3

SDBN DMCC

Accubits Technologies FZ LLE

Pro Digital Labs FZ LLC

Vizier Ventures

Devsy FZC

The Trillionaire Life

CATEGORY #21: VENTURE CAPITAL

Vizier Ventures

B&Y Venture Capital

MG Brokerage FZ LLE

CATEGORY #22: SOCIAL IMPACT

AUGE International Consulting

SoundSmith FZ LLE

Massive Ads Digital FZ LLE

Finn Pack LLC-FZ

Progress and Grow Lifestyle Coaching

CATEGORY #23: FASTEST GROWTH

Vacationer Holiday Homes LLC

Polaris Production

Petra Insurance Brokers LLC

Massive Ads Digital FZ LLE

Maria Morris Real Estate

SALATA

CATEGORY #24: SOCIAL MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Peak Performance Coaching

Marketing Genius

SoundSmith FZ LLE

Digital Hype FZ LLE

SNP Enterprises FZ-LLC

The Trillionaire Life

CATEGORY #25: DIGITAL PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

Kanoony

TK Solutions FZ LLE

10XDS

Microjustice

CATEGORY #26: INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

Tracy Harmoush (Untraceable FZ LLE)

Vaibhav Sharma (The Trillionaire Life)

Lost LeBlanc FZ LLE

Project Nightfall FZ LLC

What The Chic FZ LLE

CATEGORY #27: NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Indoors High-End Finishing

Skillspark IT Consultancy LLC

AUGE International Consulting

Direct Debit System FZ LLC

Polaris Production

Maria Morris Real Estate

Glam Girlz

CATEGORY #28: SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

RADKU TRADING

Soul Artists

The Real Fitness FZ

SunMoney Solar Group

Vacationer Holiday Homes LLC

Skillspark IT Consultancy LLC

The Kliff Project

Mini Explorers

SQUATWOLF

Elevision

Furchild

CATEGORY #29: ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Ryan Marincowitz (My 1Health)

Suhail Khoury (Soul Artists)

Eric Sierra Marrero (The Real Fitness FZ)

Monica Perna and Francesco Iannello (AUGE International Consulting)

Ghita Mejdi (The Kliff Project)

Gregory Lewis (AirDXB Group)

Maria Morris (Maria Morris Real Estate)

Georges Bandar (SALATA)

Niall Sallam (Elevision)

Katherine Cebrowski (Furchild)

Deyan Dimitrov (Laundryheap)

Josephine Rebecca Adams (J.R. Enterprise)

