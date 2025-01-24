Ten-Year-Old Emirati Becomes World's Youngest Ever Columnist AlDhabi AlMheiri gains Guinness World Records certificate after columns in Entrepreneur Middle East magazine and website.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

A ten-year-old Emirati has received the Guinness World Records certificate for becoming the youngest female magazine columnist.

Aged 10 years and 64 days, AlDhabi AlMheiri received the certificate after being published on Entrepreneur.com and Entrepreneur Middle East for the past six months.

The certificate was awarded for her work "in association with BNC Publishing", a publishing house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, said, "We are proud to support young Arab writers, and give them the platform they deserve to begin a successful career in media and publishing. AlDhabi is an exceptional talent, and I am sure she has a great future ahead of her."

Related: AlDhabi AlMheiri Becomes the First Emirati to Receive the Diana Award
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

He Immigrated to the U.S. and Started a Business. It's 'Not the Sexiest' But Sells Over 6,000 Units Daily — Up to $25,000 Apiece — Anyway.

When 16-year-old Amir Loloi emigrated from Iran, he didn't intend to stay in the U.S. forever. Then those plans changed.

By Amanda Breen
Growth Strategies

"We Got Funded!" UAE-Based Pluto US$4.1 Million Pre-Series A Round Follows Launch of Platform That Supports Over 30,000 SMEs

The announcement comes just weeks after the company crossed AED1Billion in spend under Pluto's management.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Technology

High-Speed Trains to Link Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 30 Minutes

Etihad Rail announces a groundbreaking move for the UAE's transport sector.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Models

3 Business Models That Will Shape the Future of Entrepreneurship in 2025 and Beyond

This article helps entrepreneurs to understand how they can improve business using AI and other models for growing their business.

By Jason Hennessey