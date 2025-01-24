You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A ten-year-old Emirati has received the Guinness World Records certificate for becoming the youngest female magazine columnist.

Aged 10 years and 64 days, AlDhabi AlMheiri received the certificate after being published on Entrepreneur.com and Entrepreneur Middle East for the past six months.

The certificate was awarded for her work "in association with BNC Publishing", a publishing house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, said, "We are proud to support young Arab writers, and give them the platform they deserve to begin a successful career in media and publishing. AlDhabi is an exceptional talent, and I am sure she has a great future ahead of her."

