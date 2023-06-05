The World AI Show Comes To Dubai To Unveil The Latest Trends and Solutions In AI From June 7-8, 2023 Organized by global business events and consulting firm Trescon, this installment of the World AI Show is being held under the patronage of the private office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Billed as "the world's longest running artificial intelligence (AI) show series," the 41st global edition of the World AI Show is set to take place from 7-8 June 2023 in the UAE at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Organized by global business events and consulting firm Trescon, this installment of the World AI Show, held under the patronage of the private office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, will bring together investors, global AI leaders, government officials, and industry experts to explore the latest trends, applications, and solutions in AI.

"The World AI Show - Dubai is a unique platform that will bring together global AI experts, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI," said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon, in a statement. "We are excited to host this event in Dubai, which is quickly becoming a hub for AI innovation and growth."

Speakers at the World AI Show in Dubai include Cassie Kozyrkov, Chief Data Scientist at Google, Setiaji Setiaji, Chief of Digital Transformation Office at Indonesia's Ministry of Health, Hamdan Al Alawi, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Development Program at Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Technology, Fatmah Alabdouli, Director of Data Management and Statistics at the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, among others.

The World AI Show – Dubai will also be hosting the World AI Awards, recognizing the most innovative and impactful AI solutions and implementations across various industries. The awards will showcase the best practices and success stories of AI adoption, highlighting the transformative potential of AI for businesses and society.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global AI market size is expected to reach $733.7 billion by 2027.

