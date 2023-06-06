Held under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron, the conference is expected to stage more than 1,000 business meetings and roundtable discussions.

Business France, a Paris-based national agency that aims to support the French economy's international development, is all set to stage the first edition of Vision Golfe- a business conference that aims to strengthen business relations between France and the GCC.

Held under the patronage of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the conference is scheduled to take place from June 13-14, 2023 at the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty in Paris. Entrepreneur Middle East is an Ecosystem Partner for Vision Golfe.

Vision Golfe's announcement comes during a time when France has expressed its commitment to using its key industry-specific expertise as well as its decarbonization policy to help further the GCC nations' policies and investments in energy transition and sustainable development.

Policy makers from the private and public sectors of both regions, ministry officials from the GCC and France, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups are expected to attend the conference.

With more than 1,000 business meetings and roundtable discussions expected to take place at the three-day conference, Vision Golfe is thus expected to promote business cooperation between both regions.

Themed panel discussions and workshops will also be a key highlight of the event. Among these, key conversations are expected to be centered on identifying best practices for building sustainable partnerships between France and the GCC region. Panel discussions will also focus on economic diversification and creating business models for sustainable development.

Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas will be moderating one of the panel discussions at the event titled "French Touch in the Gulf," which will be centered on how French businesses are navigating new trends and retail realities through innovative shopping experiences in a competitive landscape. Thomas will lead this discussion featuring speakers from French Department Stores LLC (Galeries Lafayette Dubai), Chalhoub Group, Othaim Holding, Darwish Holding, and Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council.

Over the three days, Vision Golfe will also showcase success stories on the latest trends and innovations that have been defining ongoing projects between French companies and their GCC partners. The discussions and workshops at the event will also look into investment opportunities in sectors such as aerospace, blue energy, digital transformation, green industry, renewable energy, biotechnology, culture, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, food, transportation and logistics, and healthcare. As such, this is also expected to raise conversations surrounding potential foreign direct investment opportunities in France.

