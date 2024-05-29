Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Abu Dhabi-Based VGLNT Launches The Middle East's First Artificial Intelligence-Powered Fact-Checking Tool As VGLNT takes the lead in combating misinformation and promoting accuracy, the UAE solidifies its position as a pioneer in shaping the future of technology and innovation on a global scale.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

VGLNT
Mohammad Abu Sheikh, an investor in VGLNT.

Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) company VGLNT has launched its eponymous instant fact-checking tool that promises to revolutionize media accuracy, and address the billion-dollar problem of misinformation plaguing digital platforms worldwide.

"With the launch of VGLNT, we are stepping into a new era of media accuracy," said Mohammad Abu Sheikh, an investor in VGLNT. "Our tool empowers users to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information they encounter."

As the first-ever tool of its kind developed in the Middle East, VGLNT reflects the region's commitment to addressing global challenges, specifically misinformation and disinformation.

A recent report by Strategy& Middle East and Google News indicates that 68% of consumers in the Middle East and North Africa now relying on social media as their primary news source, and 90% preferring mobile access, which underscores the growing influence of digital platforms.

Additionally, as highlighted by the World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Risk Report, misinformation and disinformation rank among the top global risks, fueled by AI-generated content and social media dominance, where habit-driven sharing prioritizes engagement over accuracy, facilitating the rapid spread of false material.

To confront this gloomy scenario, VGLNT has developed an exclusive platform that leverages cutting-edge technology, like a VPN operating in the background, to provide real-time validation and a validity ranking for content.

This ensures that users can confidently navigate the digital landscape, making informed decisions about the information they encounter without the need to constantly open the app. Instead, they receive real-time updates, guaranteeing a seamless and uninterrupted user experience.

"By fostering a culture of fact-checking and critical evaluation, VGLNT aims to drive positive change in the digital media landscape," added Abu Sheikh.

To gain access, users must sign up on the VGLNT website, and they will be then invited to join. Once accepted, users can seamlessly integrate the app into their online experience.

For more information about VGLNT and its instant fact-checking tool, please visit its website.

Related: Here's How We Can Create A Future Where Artificial Intelligence Is A Force For Good
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Stripchat Becomes First Adult Cam Site to Launch a SPAC

Yep, that's where we are with the stock market now.

By Kenny Herzog
Business Models

How to Become an AI-Centric Business (and Why It's Crucial for Long-Term Success)

Learn the essential steps to integrate AI at the core of your operations and stay competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.

By Alex Goryachev
Side Hustle

This Young Professional Left Her Job in Finance After Her Remote Side Hustle Took Off and Made $65,000: 'My Idea Solves a Universal Problem'

Ruta Drungilaite got creative during the pandemic lockdowns — and stumbled upon a lucrative business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Women Entrepreneur®

Mila Semeshkina Wants To Rewrite The Rules For Women In Leadership Around The World

"There are numerous successful, talented women out there, but for various reasons, they are not as prominently showcased or heard as their male counterparts."

By Tamara Pupic
Leadership

UAE-Based Hiring And Networking Platform Pupilar Is On A Mission To Break Biases In The Recruitment Process

Maimuna Rashid and Aqsa Khalifa, co-founders of UAE-based hiring and networking platform Pupilar, are on a mission to eradicate unfair and biased recruitment practices.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Starting a Business

Business Licenses and Permits

Compliance is key when starting a business. Find out which permits you need to obtain for your new venture.

By