As VGLNT takes the lead in combating misinformation and promoting accuracy, the UAE solidifies its position as a pioneer in shaping the future of technology and innovation on a global scale.

Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) company VGLNT has launched its eponymous instant fact-checking tool that promises to revolutionize media accuracy, and address the billion-dollar problem of misinformation plaguing digital platforms worldwide.

"With the launch of VGLNT, we are stepping into a new era of media accuracy," said Mohammad Abu Sheikh, an investor in VGLNT. "Our tool empowers users to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information they encounter."

As the first-ever tool of its kind developed in the Middle East, VGLNT reflects the region's commitment to addressing global challenges, specifically misinformation and disinformation.

A recent report by Strategy& Middle East and Google News indicates that 68% of consumers in the Middle East and North Africa now relying on social media as their primary news source, and 90% preferring mobile access, which underscores the growing influence of digital platforms.

Additionally, as highlighted by the World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Risk Report, misinformation and disinformation rank among the top global risks, fueled by AI-generated content and social media dominance, where habit-driven sharing prioritizes engagement over accuracy, facilitating the rapid spread of false material.

To confront this gloomy scenario, VGLNT has developed an exclusive platform that leverages cutting-edge technology, like a VPN operating in the background, to provide real-time validation and a validity ranking for content.

This ensures that users can confidently navigate the digital landscape, making informed decisions about the information they encounter without the need to constantly open the app. Instead, they receive real-time updates, guaranteeing a seamless and uninterrupted user experience.

"By fostering a culture of fact-checking and critical evaluation, VGLNT aims to drive positive change in the digital media landscape," added Abu Sheikh.

To gain access, users must sign up on the VGLNT website, and they will be then invited to join. Once accepted, users can seamlessly integrate the app into their online experience.

For more information about VGLNT and its instant fact-checking tool, please visit its website.

