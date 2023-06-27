Here's How We Can Create A Future Where Artificial Intelligence Is A Force For Good Together, we can build an AI-powered world that benefits humanity, while upholding our ethical principles.

By Shadman Sakib

The heated debate and controversy continues around ethical artificial intelligence (AI) practices in every industry and sector globally. From discussion boards to boardrooms, it seems that everyone has a strong opinion about AI, and especially its aftermath when it comes to matters of privacy and security.

From the White House rolling out a plan to manage it, to the World Health Organization (WHO) calling for safe and ethical AI for healthcare, everyone is concerned with the negative repercussions of AI if it's not regulated. The US action plan also includes a US$140 million investment from the National Science Foundation to launch more AI-dedicated facilities across the nation to ensure more governance for AI.

There's no denying that we are witnessing the rapid advancements in AI technology and its ancillary operations. Therefore, it's crucial that we prioritize ethical considerations to build a responsible AI ecosystem. It will definitely require collaboration between governments, industry leaders, and academia to establish clear guidelines and regulations.

I am sure that over the next few years, we'll be hearing more efforts and roll out plans to govern AI. From privacy, manipulation, bias, inequality, to hate speech, misinformation, plagiarism, harmful content and misappropriation of intellectual property, these are just a few hazards that businesses fear with the adoption of AI.

Generative AI is based on datasets of content created by humans. This essentially means that biased content does get leaked in without any human prompts. At this moment, there's no way of avoiding this, and therefore, we need to be transparent when citing the use of AI in any situation. The most important thing to remember is to give it a human screening before incorporating it into any space.

So, what does this really mean? AI systems must undergo rigorous testing and validation to ensure they align with societal values while also adhering to privacy and security standards. Traits like justice, fairness, beneficence, autonomy, and more are just some of the factors to be considered in AI's non-human interactions as these are subject to interpretation. It is also crucial for AI developers to ensure that the data used to train their system is representative of the diverse populations they serve.

But where does all of this leave us? In my opinion, education and awareness programs will play a vital role in fostering a deep understanding of AI ethics among users and developers alike. As tech entrepreneurs, it is our responsibility to drive this conversation forward, champion ethical AI practices, and shape the future of AI governance. This will ensure more trust in the new technology, and more innovation can see the light of day without the looming fear.

Responsible governance, in the absence of legal requirements, should be implemented on a business and management level, as well as for all sectors. This will enable a business or an organization to spot and mitigate threats. The human task of trying to make responsible decisions, even if some decisions are imperfect, needs to be on top of the agenda. The delicate balance of innovation and responsibility is complex, and a multi-faceted challenge that involves accountability at every level and good governance is crucial for all stakeholders, governments and the communities.

Together, we can build an AI-powered world that benefits humanity, while upholding our ethical principles. Let's innovate responsibly, and create a future where AI is a force for good.

Shadman Sakib

Founder, Vurse

