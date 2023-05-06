Ahead Of The Curve: Oppo Reno8 T 5G

Thanks to the micro curves of the screen, Oppo Reno8 T 5G has a smooth, rounded appearance, and it feels good in the palm of your hand whether you're watching videos, reading content, or gaming.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Oppo Reno8 T 5G features a special micro curve at a precise 56-degree angle with an arc height of 1.9mm, giving it a striking, three-dimensional design.

The larger 6.7-inch, punch-hole AMOLED screen also offers a more immersive, boundless viewing experience with a 93% screen-to-body ratio. Even with a nearly edge-to-edge screen and a larger battery for better performance, the device measures approximately just 7.7mm in thickness, and weighs only 171g.

Source: Oppo

Its dual camera design includes two vertically aligned camera modules, bonded together by an aluminum alloy metal decorative base that encircles the camera modules at a height 0.2mm higher than the lenses, which will protect them from scratches when the phone is placed on a flat surface.

The main 108MP portrait camera is housed in the upper module, while the microlens camera, depth camera, and flash are found in the lower module.

Source: Oppo

Thanks to the micro curves of the screen, Oppo Reno8 T 5G has a smooth, rounded appearance, and it feels good in the palm of your hand whether you're watching videos, reading content, or gaming.

Related: Listen Up: Oppo Enco Air3