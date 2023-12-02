Go Pro: Apple Macbook Pro With M3 The device is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and with its advanced thermal system, it unleashes the full potential of M3 for sustained performance.

By Tamara Clarke

With powerful processing and improved performance, the new 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 is perfect for aspiring creatives, students, and entrepreneurs.

It features a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display with 20% brighter Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content, a built-in 1080-pixel camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options.

Plus, with up to 22 hours of battery life, the Macbook Pro with M3 offers portability, delivering the same performance whether plugged in or on battery, so you can work seamlessly from anywhere.

The device is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and with its advanced thermal system, it unleashes the full potential of M3 for sustained performance. Furthermore, the MacBook Pro with M3 is better for the environment.

It uses 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100% recycled tin soldering and gold plating in multiple printed circuit boards. In addition, its durable enclosure is created from a custom alloy that uses 100% recycled aluminum.

The laptop is available in silver, space gray, and space black- the last being a stunning new color sealed with a finish to reduce fingerprints.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

