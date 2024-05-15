With a focus on data sovereignty and security, Hyperfusion is committed to driving innovation and shaping the future of AI in the region.

Hyperfusion, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions, has launched its advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) AI servers in the UAE, aimed at fostering innovation, ensuring security, and shaping the future of AI in the region.

The introduction of Hyperfusion's GPU AI servers marks a significant milestone in the advancement of AI technology in the GCC region. By leveraging cutting-edge GPU technology, Hyperfusion is empowering businesses to harness the full potential of AI, driving innovation, and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

"Our GPU AI servers are designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the GCC region, providing them with the computing power they need to drive innovation," said Quentin Reyes, founder and CEO of Hyperfusion, in a statement. "At Hyperfusion, we prioritize data sovereignty and security, ensuring that our clients can leverage AI technology with confidence."

Tajdar Qazi, Manager of HPC and AI Business, ASUS, added, "ASUS is excited to support Hyperfusion Data Centres in the UAE. Hyperfusion is introducing GPU-as-a-service, powered by ASUS's ESC-8000 Servers. These servers harness the incredible compute power of 8x NVIDIA H100 GPUs, supercharging for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI workloads!"

Hyperfusion's GPU AI servers offer businesses in the UAE a secure and scalable platform to deploy AI workloads. Hosted in a Tier 3 data center in the UAE, Hyperfusion's platform provides reliability and data sovereignty, addressing the unique requirements of businesses operating in the region.

With Hyperfusion's GPU AI servers, businesses can drive innovation (harness the power of AI to gain a competitive edge in the market), ensure data sovereignty (benefit from secure cloud computing solutions that adhere to local data sovereignty regulations), enhance security (leverage advanced security measures to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with industry standards), and enjoy unmatched speed (Hyperfusion's GPU AI servers deliver lightning-fast processing speeds, enabling businesses to accelerate AI workflows and drive efficiency) as well.

As businesses in the GCC region embrace AI technology to fuel their growth, Hyperfusion is committed to providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. With its advanced GPU AI servers, Hyperfusion is shaping the future of AI in the GCC region, driving innovation, and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.

