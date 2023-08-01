LEAP Launches Its Quarterly Magazine, LEAP Forward, An Exploration Of The Global Tech Landscape Through The Lens Of Saudi Arabia LEAP, the global tech event that has been running annually in Saudi Arabia since 2022, has published the first edition of its new quarterly magazine, LEAP Forward.

Billed as a publication that "brings the spirit of LEAP into deep-dive reads," LEAP Forward can be read and downloaded for free on its official website here.

As "an exploration of the global tech landscape through the lens of Saudi Arabia," the first edition of LEAP Forward has a comprehensive mix of news stories, narrative features, and thought-provoking interviews and contributions with individuals and institutions across the tech arena in the Kingdom and beyond.

While this issue's cover story focuses on Saudi Arabia's efforts to enable trailblazing transport modes and services unlike any seen elsewhere in the world, the magazine also features a variety of stories that run the gamut from how the Kingdom is leaving no stone unturned to realize its ambition of becoming a global tech hub, to how its venture capital ecosystem is leaping ahead of its peers in the MENA region.

Image courtesy LEAP Forward.

Among the names and brands featured in this edition of LEAP Forward include Fahad Al Anazi, General Manager of IBM Saudi Arabia, Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa's Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC, Hattan Ahmed, Head of Entrepreneurship at KAUST, Abdulla Alhammadi, Regional Business Lead for Snap Inc., Zainab Alamin, Vice President of Digital Transformation and Sustainability at Microsoft, Gaurav Biswas, founder and CEO, Trukker, Asrar Damdam, co-founder and CEO, Uvera, and several others.

LEAP Forward is the newest initiative to come out of LEAP, the Riyadh-based technology event powered by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in conjunction with Tahaluf, a strategic joint venture co-owned by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) and Informa PLC, the world's largest tradeshow organizer.

LEAP's debut edition in Riyadh in February 2022 attracted over 100,000 visitors. In 2023, LEAP welcomed over 172,000 attendees from 185 countries, making it the world's most-attended tech event. The third edition of this groundbreaking event will be held on March 4-7, 2024, at Riyadh.

Read and download LEAP Forward for yourself by clicking here.

