By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Logitech

Designed to seamlessly flow between work and personal tasks, the new Logitech Signature Slim K950 wireless keyboard is perfect for individuals balancing professional and personal activities in a single workspace.

The Signature Slim K950 brings familiar responsive laptop-like typing to the desk in a slim design.

Optimize your desk time and daily tasks with Logi Options+ App, the software that enhances your experience with the Signature Slim Keyboard.

Source: Logitech

Transition easily between work and leisure with shortcuts such a volume control, play/pause, and mute/unmute, or use Smart Actions, which gives you the power to skip repetitive actions by automating multiple tasks with a single keystroke, to start or end your day in one touch.

The Signature Slim K950 keyboard is also certified carbon neutral, just like the rest of Logitech products, and the paper packaging comes from Forest Stewardship Council-certified forests and other controlled sources.

The plastic parts in the keyboard include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @GlobalGazette. #TamTalksTech 

