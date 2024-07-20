The Signature Slim K950 brings familiar responsive laptop-like typing to the desk in a slim design.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Designed to seamlessly flow between work and personal tasks, the new Logitech Signature Slim K950 wireless keyboard is perfect for individuals balancing professional and personal activities in a single workspace.

The Signature Slim K950 brings familiar responsive laptop-like typing to the desk in a slim design.

Optimize your desk time and daily tasks with Logi Options+ App, the software that enhances your experience with the Signature Slim Keyboard.

Source: Logitech

Transition easily between work and leisure with shortcuts such a volume control, play/pause, and mute/unmute, or use Smart Actions, which gives you the power to skip repetitive actions by automating multiple tasks with a single keystroke, to start or end your day in one touch.

The Signature Slim K950 keyboard is also certified carbon neutral, just like the rest of Logitech products, and the paper packaging comes from Forest Stewardship Council-certified forests and other controlled sources.

The plastic parts in the keyboard include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics.

Related: Eye On You: Logitech MX Brio 705