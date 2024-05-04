Sleek, light, yet powerful, the Acer Swift Go is the ideal laptop for dynamic users who are constantly on the move, and seeking versatility from their devices.

Powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and verified as an Intel Evo Edition platform laptop, the Acer Swift Go 14 offers features such as instant wake, fast charging, and extended battery life of up to 12.5 hours.

The Intel Ultra Core H Series processors also come equipped with a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) engine in the form of Intel AI Boost, as well as a built-in Intel Arc graphics processing unit (GPU), delivering optimized performance and immersive experiences for gaming or content creation.

Streaming or videoconferencing on the Swift Go 14's 1440p QHD webcam is more responsive, and it also requires less power from the device with AI-supported technology.

Plus, there's also Acer PurifiedVoice technology to remove unwanted background noises, as well as Acer PurifiedView to showcase the best on-screen appearances, enabling background blur, automatic framing, and gaze correction.

The Swift Go 14 also features essential connectivity ports, which includes USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD slot. The aluminum chassis weighs in at 1.32 kg and is 14.9 mm thin, making it easy to carry in a bag or by hand.

Sleek, light, yet powerful, the Acer Swift Go is the ideal laptop for dynamic users who are constantly on the move, and seeking versatility from their devices.

