UAE-headquartered B2B SaaS platform Lyve Global has introduced a one-stop shop business model that offers a suite of end-to-end solutions and services designed to digitalize and scale businesses across different industries.

This new ecosystem consists of various advanced digital products and solutions that operate across the entire value chain, covering the entire spectrum from order generation to payment and delivery.

In a statement, Hassan Hallas, CEO of Lyve Global, noted that by developing and acquiring the cutting-edge technologies needed to build such a comprehensive ecosystem, Lyve Global is revolutionizing the way businesses operate.

"Our innovative platforms have already driven efficiency, cost savings and revenue for many of the region's leading brands- a testament to our proven robustness and reliability at scale," he added.

Image courtesy Lyve

By integrating multiple services through just one solution provider, Lyve Global's clients can effortlessly scale their business requirements as it evolves and build lasting growth.

This not only allows them to quickly adapt to market demands and incorporate new functionalities, but also to expand into new areas without the complexities of sourcing and integrating multiple solutions.

Founded in 2016, Lyve Global is a B2B software-as-a-service platform empowering businesses to digitalize their customers' journey from order to payment to delivery. It is currently operational in over 22 countries worldwide –with main offices in KSA, Oman, and Egypt– serving over 500 businesses, and hundreds of thousands of customers.

