Mastercard Partners With Nairobi-Headquartered Telecom Safaricom To Foster Financial Inclusion In Kenya This collaboration is set to benefit over 636,000 merchants using M-PESA, Safaricom's mobile money service.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mastercard

Global technology payments giant Mastercard and Nairobi-headquartered telecommunication company Safaricom have signed a partnership to accelerate the adoption of payment acceptance and cross-border remittance services in Kenya. This collaboration is set to benefit over 636,000 merchants using M-PESA, Safaricom's mobile money service.

Leveraging M-PESA's extensive merchant network and Mastercard's global payment infrastructure, this partnership will make more seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions available to merchants, enabling them to serve customers across global markets. The partnership will also boost remittance services, streamlining cross-border transactions efficiently.

By embedding Mastercard's omnichannel acceptance solutions across M-PESA's merchant space, the partnership is scaling digital payments across Kenya. Furthermore, by integrating Mastercard's infrastructure, Safaricom will enhance cross-border money transfers, providing faster, more reliable transfers, while advancing its ability to support merchants in accepting digital payments.

"We are proud to partner with Safaricom to build an inclusive digital economy that works for everyone, everywhere. We will enable the merchants to grow and contribute to the Kenyan economy," said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

