Picture This: Canon's New Entry-Level EOS DSLR The EOS 1300D is an ideal start to DSLR photography.

By Tamara Clarke Edited by Aby Sam Thomas

Canon
Canon EOS 1300D

The EOS 1300D is an ideal start to DSLR photography. It has an 18 megapixel sensor, responsive handling, onboard Wi-Fi and dynamic NFC which allows you to snap the perfect image and share it immediately.

Canon EOS 1300D. Image credit: Canon.

EOS 1300D is all about capturing details with Canon's DIGIC 4+ processor and a large APS-C sized sensor. Shoot scenes where people and items pop from a blurred background or detailed full HD movies with a beautiful cinematic feel thanks to DSLR control depth of field. EOS 1300D is packed with features like responsive auto focus and optical viewfinder that can turn a novice into pro in no time, and it's ideal for shooting sharp sports and action images. From close-up nature shots, portraits and full cityscapes, this camera helps you create original photographs that you'll want to share.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @GlobalGazette. #TamTalksTech 

