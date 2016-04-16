Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The EOS 1300D is an ideal start to DSLR photography. It has an 18 megapixel sensor, responsive handling, onboard Wi-Fi and dynamic NFC which allows you to snap the perfect image and share it immediately.

Canon EOS 1300D. Image credit: Canon.

EOS 1300D is all about capturing details with Canon's DIGIC 4+ processor and a large APS-C sized sensor. Shoot scenes where people and items pop from a blurred background or detailed full HD movies with a beautiful cinematic feel thanks to DSLR control depth of field. EOS 1300D is packed with features like responsive auto focus and optical viewfinder that can turn a novice into pro in no time, and it's ideal for shooting sharp sports and action images. From close-up nature shots, portraits and full cityscapes, this camera helps you create original photographs that you'll want to share.

