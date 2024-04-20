You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Picture This: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G The device also features advanced AI-powered Image Signal Processing that produces stunning low-light images.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G takes you from day to night with enhanced "nightography" features giving you clearer and more vibrant photos even in poor lighting conditions.

The device also features advanced artificial intelligence (AI)- powered Image Signal Processing (ISP) that produces stunning low-light images, while Night Portrait mode and 12-bit high dynamic range (HDR) video ensure the people in every image look great too.

Additional photography capabilities include optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) that keep photos and videos crisp even when filming on the go.

The new device is also outfitted with a Super AMOLED display and a 6.6-inch screen, as well as tamper-resistant hardware.

Plus, with Samsung Knox, Galaxy's multi-layer security platform that's designed to safeguard critical information, and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection, and collaborative protection, Galaxy A55 5G keeps you connected- safely.

Related: In The Fold: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

You Won't Have a Strong Leadership Presence Until You Master These 5 Attributes

If you are a poor leader internally, you will be a poor leader externally.

By Don Weber
Business Plans

Elements of a Business Plan

There are seven major sections of a business plan, and each one is a complex document. Read this selection from our business plan tutorial to fully understand these components.

Starting a Business

6 Effective Funding Strategies for Startups

Navigating startup financing is complex. Entrepreneurs find themselves at the crossroads of innovation and survival, where a single decision can either fuel their dreams or extinguish their aspirations. Here we look at six ways you can finance your startup to support your business for long-term success.

By Nicholas Leighton
Starting a Business

With His Abu Dhabi-Based Enterprise PetRepublic, Mohamed Alzaabi Has Created A One-Stop-Shop For All Pet Care Services In The UAE

Alzaabi launched PetRepublic in 2022 as an app -available on the Apple Store as well as Google Play Store- that connects its users to a network of certified pet care centers in the UAE.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Samsung Makes 6 Day Workweeks Mandatory for Executives as the Company Enters 'Emergency Mode'

Samsung said its performance "fell short of expectations" last year. Now executives are required to work weekends.

By Sherin Shibu