Samsung Galaxy A55 5G takes you from day to night with enhanced "nightography" features giving you clearer and more vibrant photos even in poor lighting conditions.

The device also features advanced artificial intelligence (AI)- powered Image Signal Processing (ISP) that produces stunning low-light images, while Night Portrait mode and 12-bit high dynamic range (HDR) video ensure the people in every image look great too.

Additional photography capabilities include optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) that keep photos and videos crisp even when filming on the go.

The new device is also outfitted with a Super AMOLED display and a 6.6-inch screen, as well as tamper-resistant hardware.

Plus, with Samsung Knox, Galaxy's multi-layer security platform that's designed to safeguard critical information, and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection, and collaborative protection, Galaxy A55 5G keeps you connected- safely.

