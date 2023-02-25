Power Play: Honor X9a

By Tamara Clarke

Honor

Honor X9a is a departure from the norm with an ultra-large 5100mAh battery packed into an exceptionally slim and compact smartphone body.

Indeed, the generous battery size ensures your ability to work worry-free for over two days on a single charge. Plus, just 30 minutes of charging enables up to 12.5 hours of streaming.

The smartphone also features a 6.74- inch 45-degree AMOLED Curved Display made of deeply reinforced glass with a thickness of 0.65mm, giving you a wider screen to work or play.

Source: Honor

The circular rear camera rounds out its striking design, and it completes a trio camera setup including a 64MP primary camera, an ultra-wide 5MP camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

With 256GB of built-in storage and expandable storage of up to 1TB microSD, Honor X9a also makes it possible for you to keep everything that you create.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

