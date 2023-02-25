Power Play: Honor X9a

With 256GB of built-in storage and expandable storage of up to 1TB microSD, Honor X9a also makes it possible for you to keep everything that you create.

Honor X9a is a departure from the norm with an ultra-large 5100mAh battery packed into an exceptionally slim and compact smartphone body.

Indeed, the generous battery size ensures your ability to work worry-free for over two days on a single charge. Plus, just 30 minutes of charging enables up to 12.5 hours of streaming.

The smartphone also features a 6.74- inch 45-degree AMOLED Curved Display made of deeply reinforced glass with a thickness of 0.65mm, giving you a wider screen to work or play.

The circular rear camera rounds out its striking design, and it completes a trio camera setup including a 64MP primary camera, an ultra-wide 5MP camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

