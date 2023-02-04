Power Up: Anker GaNPrime Charger

The chargers can power up multiple devices at a time using PowerIQ 4.0 to detect the power needs of each connected device, automatically adjusting power distribution to reduce overall charging time by up to one hour.

Anker has launched GaNPrime, a new generation of gallium nitride (GaN) chargers, which allows for a safer, faster and more sustainable charging experience.

For the uninitiated, GaN is a compound found in modern satellites and radars that Ankur has leveraged to develop smaller, lighter chargers the consume less energy than silicon-based chargers.

The chargers can power up multiple devices at a time using PowerIQ 4.0 to detect the power needs of each connected device, automatically adjusting power distribution to reduce overall charging time by up to one hour.

With ActiveShield 2.0 temperature detection, GaNPrime also monitors temperature and adjusts power output to prevent overheating. Plus, a single GaNPrime charger and USB-C cable can be used to power over 1,000 different mobile devices, eliminating the need to own and carry multiple chargers.

