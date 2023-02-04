Power Up: Anker GaNPrime Charger



By Tamara Clarke

Anker

Anker has launched GaNPrime, a new generation of gallium nitride (GaN) chargers, which allows for a safer, faster and more sustainable charging experience.

For the uninitiated, GaN is a compound found in modern satellites and radars that Ankur has leveraged to develop smaller, lighter chargers the consume less energy than silicon-based chargers.

The chargers can power up multiple devices at a time using PowerIQ 4.0 to detect the power needs of each connected device, automatically adjusting power distribution to reduce overall charging time by up to one hour.

With ActiveShield 2.0 temperature detection, GaNPrime also monitors temperature and adjusts power output to prevent overheating. Plus, a single GaNPrime charger and USB-C cable can be used to power over 1,000 different mobile devices, eliminating the need to own and carry multiple chargers.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

