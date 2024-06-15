Get All Access for $5/mo

Save It: Western Digital My Passport The Western Digital My Passport hard drive line gives you up to 6TB of space to effortlessly backup digital memories with total peace of mind.

By Tamara Clarke

Western Digital

The Western Digital My Passport hard drive line gives you up to 6TB of space to effortlessly backup digital memories with total peace of mind. The My Passport Ultra drive is a trusted, portable storage solution that is equipped with USB-C technology and a modern metal design. It is ready right out of the box, and it features a convenient, slim form factor that is easily transportable. Its password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption helps keep precious content safe and secure.

Image courtesy Western Digital.

Plus, make the most of the included Acronis True Image for Western Digital software to help securely back up your data, fortified with robust protection against ransomware threats. The enclosure of this drive is composed of more than 50% postconsumer recycled plastic. Packaging is made of over 50% post-consumer recycled pulp, and it is also fully recyclable. Also, My Passport hard drives are available in a variety of different colors to suit any style.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

