The Western Digital My Passport hard drive line gives you up to 6TB of space to effortlessly backup digital memories with total peace of mind. The My Passport Ultra drive is a trusted, portable storage solution that is equipped with USB-C technology and a modern metal design. It is ready right out of the box, and it features a convenient, slim form factor that is easily transportable. Its password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption helps keep precious content safe and secure.

Image courtesy Western Digital.

Plus, make the most of the included Acronis True Image for Western Digital software to help securely back up your data, fortified with robust protection against ransomware threats. The enclosure of this drive is composed of more than 50% postconsumer recycled plastic. Packaging is made of over 50% post-consumer recycled pulp, and it is also fully recyclable. Also, My Passport hard drives are available in a variety of different colors to suit any style.

