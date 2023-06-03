Y16 rounds out with .a 13MP AI Dual camera that consists of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera, as well as a range of photography features

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vivo Y16 is set to be the cynosure of all eyes given its trendy design, superior battery performance, and new camera technology. Its octa-core processor and 3GB/4GB ram handles everyday tasks and entertainment with ease, thanks to its 5,000mAh large battery.

A single full charge gives you up to 18 hours of online HD video streaming, and up to 22 hours of music playback. But, despite the larger battery, Vivo Y16 is only 8.19mm in thick, allowing the 2.5D-curvature, flat device to rest comfortably in your hands.

The smartphone features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display, for both videos and games, and its Eye Protection Mode automatically adjusts brightness levels, while filtering harmful blue light to prevent eye strain.

Source: Vivo

You can turn on the display and unlock the smartphone at the same time with Vivo's new side fingerprint design, which only takes a staggering 0.232 seconds to unlock the screen.

Y16 rounds out with a 13MP AI Dual camera that consists of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera, as well as a range of photography features such as Panorama, Face Beauty, Live Photo, Super HDR, Time-Lapse, Pro Mode, Aura Screen Light (for selfies in the dark), and much more.

Meanwhile, in terms of colors, Y16 is available in Stellar Black, Elegant Black, and Drizzling Gold.

Related: Ahead Of The Curve: Oppo Reno8 T 5G