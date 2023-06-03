Talk To Me: Vivo Y16 Y16 rounds out with .a 13MP AI Dual camera that consists of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera, as well as a range of photography features

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vivo

Vivo Y16 is set to be the cynosure of all eyes given its trendy design, superior battery performance, and new camera technology. Its octa-core processor and 3GB/4GB ram handles everyday tasks and entertainment with ease, thanks to its 5,000mAh large battery.

A single full charge gives you up to 18 hours of online HD video streaming, and up to 22 hours of music playback. But, despite the larger battery, Vivo Y16 is only 8.19mm in thick, allowing the 2.5D-curvature, flat device to rest comfortably in your hands.

The smartphone features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display, for both videos and games, and its Eye Protection Mode automatically adjusts brightness levels, while filtering harmful blue light to prevent eye strain.

Source: Vivo

You can turn on the display and unlock the smartphone at the same time with Vivo's new side fingerprint design, which only takes a staggering 0.232 seconds to unlock the screen.

Y16 rounds out with a 13MP AI Dual camera that consists of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera, as well as a range of photography features such as Panorama, Face Beauty, Live Photo, Super HDR, Time-Lapse, Pro Mode, Aura Screen Light (for selfies in the dark), and much more.

Meanwhile, in terms of colors, Y16 is available in Stellar Black, Elegant Black, and Drizzling Gold.

Related: Ahead Of The Curve: Oppo Reno8 T 5G

Wavy Line
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Related Topics

Technology Smartphones Tech Tips Dubai middle east UAE #TamTalkstECH

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Money & Finance

3 Ways to Create Multiple (Big) Streams of Income

Here are three ways to create multiple streams of income. These strategies require effort and resources but offer significant financial potential.

By Andres Tovar
Branding

How I Made Money From My Book Without Selling a Single Copy

Did you know you can make money with a book without selling copies? Here's exactly how I did it.

By Dejon Brooks
Management

How to Improve as a Leader by Optimizing Your Management Style

Effective management involves a clear and coherent strategy, empowering team members, recognizing and celebrating team achievements, involving the team in decisions and asking questions. By implementing these principles, a manager can create a culture of trust, innovation and productivity, ultimately leading to more substantial business success.

By Roland Polzin
Leadership

Why a Marine's Mindset Can Help You Skyrocket Your Company's Success

Thinking like a Marine can help you succeed as an Entrepreneur. Here's why.

By Lauren Hirsch Williams
Growing a Business

6 Signs It's Time to Hire Employees for Your Startup

At a certain time, your business will begin to scale, and you won't be able to maintain the same output level if you don't have some help.

By Shawn Cole
Science & Technology

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.

Angelina Tsuboi, a full-stack mobile and web developer who also happens to be a pilot, has always been solution-oriented.

By Amanda Breen