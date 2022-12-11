Turn Up The Volume: Devialet Dione

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With winter nights round the corner, 'tis the season to stay in, and catch up on all your favorite films and shows. And what better way to have an immersive viewing experience than bringing home the Devialet Dione, an all-in-one Dolby Atmos at-home sound system that delivers a crisp surround sound.

Devialet

Offering bass-rich sound quality, the Devialet Dione soundbar doesn't come with a separate subwoofer. A 5.1.2 surround sound system that includes a total of 17 drivers, it weighs in at a hefty 26.5 pounds, and it is nearly four feet wide.

A sphere-like structure in the middle of the bar, which serves as the central audio channel, can be turned to face the viewer, no matter how the soundbar is positioned- and, by the way, the Devialet Dione can be mounted on the wall, or simply placed flat.

Image courtesy Devialet.

Now, if you're the type to turn the volume up while binging on your favorite content, then there's good news for you- the Devialet Dione also features nine full-range aluminum drivers that deliver stunningly clear and powerful audio with zero distortion even at high volumes.

The Devialet Dione soundbar also has wireless connectivity, which makes it easy to use it with any audio source. With additional features like Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect, this surround system will certainly be a worthy buy for all the audiophiles out there.

