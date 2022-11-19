Watch Out: Amazfit Smart Watches

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 are designed especially for sport and fitness enthusiasts.

AmazFit

The watches are embedded with advanced sports modes and fitness features, such as personalized templates, performance data after any workout is completed, and so much more. In addition, Amazfit has partnered with Adidas Runtastic, which allows you to sync workout data for all kinds of activities.

Plus, Amazfit offers enhanced health tracking and management that can accurately monitor heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress levels in only 45 seconds with a single touch, due to the one-tap measuring function.

Source: AmazFit

The watches also have built-in Alexa Voice Assistant for online voice commands, music storage, as well as stand-alone playback for hands-free workouts.

You can download an array of compatible third-party mini apps that further expand capabilities, and don't worryall these features won't cost you on the backend!

Source: AmazFit

And that's because the Amazfit watches boast ultra-long battery, giving you an uninterrupted fitness experience for up to 15 days without charging, and up to 45 days on battery saver mode.

Related: Let's Get Physical: FitBit Sense 2