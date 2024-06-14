Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The allure of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) is undeniable- especially for entrepreneurs looking to differentiate them in what has become an increasingly competitive marketplace, where even the slightest technological edge and data-based insight can make the difference between winning and losing a client or a customer.

As such, these cutting-edge technologies hold the "keys to the kingdom" in terms of which businesses, sectors, industries, and nations will prevail, while the others lag in their ability to personalize products, revolutionize experiences, automate tasks, and unlock unprecedented levels of creativity and efficiency.

Naturally, there's an urge to dive headfirst into fine-tuning and unleashing the untapped potential of these artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouses. But that's exactly why entrepreneurs and enterprises need to exercise caution.

Look at it this way: you wouldn't launch a rocket without a guidance system, would you? Diving into GenAI without robust governance is like launching a product into the market blindfolded. You might achieve liftoff, but the gradual unravelling and the explosion of the craft as it steps into orbit is inevitable.

If this rocket is even 0.5 degree off-course due to the errors, it will miss its target (whether it's the moon or Mars) by millions of miles- and that's exactly what's happening to entrepreneurs and enterprises attempting to "customize ChatGPT as a solution."

Proper governance acts as the navigation system, ensuring that your AI initiatives stay on course and aligned with your values.

It's no surprise, then, that days after the Dubai Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's initiative to appoint 22 Chief AI officers, he brought together more than 2,500 government officials, executives, and experts for an AI Retreat to prioritize AI governance in the public sector, thereby setting a strong precedent for the private sector as well.

THE LIMITATIONS OF LLMS

To understand the complexities involved, let me give you a brief overview of the architecture of LLMs, such as OpenAI's GPT series, which are built using a special type of architecture called transformers.

These models can understand and generate text that sounds very human-like by looking at the context of whole sentences or paragraphs, not just individual words. They do this using a technique called self-attention.

However, there are some limitations to LLMs. They can only know and understand things based on the data they were trained on, and how they behave and respond is determined by the methods and goals used when they were developed.

It can be challenging to manage what the model generates, because of the biases found in the training data. Mitigating these biases requires careful data curation and ongoing monitoring.

In addition to biases, it's important to note that when enterprises bring large models to their environment and adapt or add context with enterprise data, they often face challenges related to data quality. Many enterprises lack proper metadata on their data, which can hinder the effective implementation of AI systems. These factors must be considered when defining architectures and designing practical systems for enterprise use.

Biases in training data is only the tip of the iceberg, let me take a deeper dive into why a governance-first approach is crucial:

DON'T JUST BUILD, CURATE: GUARDRAILING IS KEY

LLMs, for all their brilliance, are essentially sophisticated pattern-matchers. They lack the nuanced understanding of context and consequence that humans possess. Without proper guardrails, even the most well-intentioned fine-tuning can lead to downright nonsensical outputs. Establishing clear boundaries and oversight is crucial to prevent unintended harm.

Think of interaction guardrailing as building fences around your AI playground. These "fences" in the form of bias detectors, content filters, and security protocols, are essential for preventing your AI from venturing into dangerous or unethical territory.

Proactive guardrailing ensures that your AI interacts with the world responsibly, mitigating risks and fostering trust among users.

FOSTERING THE FEEDBACK LOOP

Training an LLM is not a one-and-done affair. To truly harness its potential, a robust feedback loop must be put in place. This involves systematically gathering high-quality feedback and model outputs, cleaning and labelling the data collaboratively, and running disciplined experiments on fine-tuning methods.

By comparing the results of different tuning approaches, the model's performance can be continuously optimized. While setting up such a feedback mechanism may take 4-6 weeks of focused effort, the payoff in terms of enhanced LLM capabilities is immense.

The true potential of GenAI and LLMs lies not in hasty deployments, but in fostering a culture of responsible AI development. This requires a long-term perspective, one that prioritizes ethical considerations, transparency, and ongoing learning.

To be truly useful, LLMs need to be adapted to the domain and particular use cases where they'll be employed. This can be achieved through domain-specific pre-training, fine-tuning, retrieval augmented generation, and prompt engineering techniques like few-shot learning, and instruction prompting.

The choice of approach depends on the specific use case and considerations like prompt window size, model size, compute resources, and data privacy.

Instead of rushing to be the first, strive to be the best. Invest in robust governance frameworks, engage in open dialogue with stakeholders, and prioritize continuous monitoring and improvement.

Governance should dictate who gets access to the AI system within an enterprise. It should not be a situation, for example, where any team member is able to ask the model about another employee's salary and receive that information.

LLM implementation and access should follow or be an extension of existing data governance policies, which often include well-defined role-based access controls

All in all, slow and steady wins the race, it couldn't be truer in the case of AI adoption. By embracing a governance-first approach, we can unlock the transformative power of GenAI.

