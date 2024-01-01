#DrivenByWomen
#DrivenByWomen: Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi, The UAE's First Female Aircraft Engineer
"You need to understand that you are capable. There's no rulebook in the world that says you cannot do something just because you're a woman."
#DrivenByWomen: Fahima Falaknaz, The UAE's First Female Boxer
"Whenever you take that first step, the opportunities will come, and doors will open for you."
#DrivenByWomen: Emirati Inventor Fatima Alkaabi
"I am always driven by the idea that I can learn more, explore more, and contribute more to the world, and I think that curiosity is what got me so far."
#DrivenByWomen: AlDhabi AlMheiri, Founder, Rainbow Chimney
Given her accomplishments, one cannot help but be curious about what's driving 10-year-old AlMheiri to do all that she has done and continues to do.