This year we put the spotlight on six women who reflect on those who stood beside them, walking hand in hand and supporting their path to success in both business and life.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the core of the UAE's transformation into a thriving hub of achievement are Emirati women, whose personal journeys mirror the nation's own extraordinary rise.

As the UAE honors five decades of Emirati women's achievements with the official theme of Emirati Women's Day 2025 "Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years", Entrepreneur Middle East and AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company are putting the spotlight on six extraordinary Emirati women from different walks of life in the UAE.

The six women reflect on those who stood beside them, walking hand in hand and supporting their path to success in both business and life.

Under the banner of #DrivenByWomen, they offer a peek into the precepts and principles that have guided their personal journeys to success; plus, by finding common ground between them and some of the finest automobiles under the banner of AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company.

Click on each of the links below to read the stories of these six incredible Emirati pioneers: