#DrivenByWomen - An Emirati Women's Day 2025 Campaign, Powered by AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles This year we put the spotlight on six women who reflect on those who stood beside them, walking hand in hand and supporting their path to success in both business and life.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Images courtesy AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles

At the core of the UAE's transformation into a thriving hub of achievement are Emirati women, whose personal journeys mirror the nation's own extraordinary rise.

As the UAE honors five decades of Emirati women's achievements with the official theme of Emirati Women's Day 2025 "Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years", Entrepreneur Middle East and AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company are putting the spotlight on six extraordinary Emirati women from different walks of life in the UAE.

The six women reflect on those who stood beside them, walking hand in hand and supporting their path to success in both business and life.

Under the banner of #DrivenByWomen, they offer a peek into the precepts and principles that have guided their personal journeys to success; plus, by finding common ground between them and some of the finest automobiles under the banner of AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company.

Click on each of the links below to read the stories of these six incredible Emirati pioneers:

-Aida Al Busaidy, Senior Official in the UAE Hospitality and Tourism Industry

-Sumeya Raisi, Executive Manager, Banking And Retail Sector

-Mahra Haitham Al Hosani, CEO, Pharmedic LLC

-Hessa Lootah, Digital Ecosystem Enabler

-Maryam Al Ansari, Founder, Itifaq Legal AI

-Shamsa Al Sharif Social Media Influencer and Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

He Spent $36 to Start a Side Hustle. Now the Business Earns 6 Figures a Year — With Just 1-2 Hours of Work a Day: 'Freedom.'

Dennis Tinerino, 39, was working in online sales when he discovered an intriguing earning opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

Growth Strategies

How the Middle East is Reshaping the Global Sports Scene

From billion-dollar investments within the region, to a global network and expansion of teams and sports owned by Middle Eastern businesses, the region is creating a new perception.

By Gonzalo Brujo
Business News

Taylor Swift, the Wealthiest Female Musician in the World, and NFL Star and Podcaster, Travis Kelce, Are Engaged

Swift and Kelce posted images from the proposal on Instagram.

By Erin Davis
Women Entrepreneur®

#DrivenByWomen: Shamsa Al Sharif, Social Media Influencer and Entrepreneur

"Knowing that I have a foundation of love and trust allows me to move forward with strength and grace."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff