IPS 2025
IPS 2025: In Conversation with Rizwan Sajan, Chairman and Founder, Danube Group
"The UAE's real estate prices are still much more affordable compared to international markets like the US, London, Canada, Singapore—even my own city, Mumbai."
IPS 2025: In Conversation with Sarah Ali, COO, The Heart of Europe
Ali shares the vision behind The Heart of Europe, one of Dubai's most distinctive real estate developments.
IPS 2025: In Conversation with Gocha Kamkia, CEO, Ambassadori Island Batumi
"Dubai inspired us—it was the first to introduce investment concepts where investors are protected, while also following the latest in development."
IPS 2025: In Conversation with Marco Piva, Founder, Studio Marco Piva
Piva shares his design philosophy, emphasizing the need for architecture to adapt to various factors.
IPS 2025: In Conversation with Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and CEO, Amirah Developments
"The whole world has seen that the UAE is different—and it has kept itself at the top."
IPS 2025: In Conversation with Haitham Al Lawati, VP of Sales & Business Development, Wujha
Al Lawati shares Wujha's vision for going global.