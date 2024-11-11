Joe Richmond
Science and Creativity: How a Young Physicist is Increasing Developmental Impact
His curiosity led him to experiences beyond school, which became valuable resources in deepening his understanding of Physics as a discipline.
12Go's Role in Digitizing Ground Transportation Booking
Currently, only about 10% of bus, ferry, and train tickets are booked digitally. This stark statistic highlights a significant gap in the travel sector, one that companies like 12Go are aiming to address.
How AI is Transforming Outbound Call Centers
The Call Center industry is on fire. With both changes to long-term foundational technologies and sudden creation of new ones, the ever-competitive world of outbound call centers is changing at a pace that was hard to imagine even a year ago. Dmitri Lepikhov, CEO of the telephony company MightyCall, has an opinion about the future of the industry.
Meet the Top 5 Marketing Agencies to Work With in 2025
There are many marketing agencies who may promise you results but the best way to identify whether they are the best fit for you is to know who your customers are first and foremost and what type of marketing strategies they're attracted to.
This High-Performance Coach's Unconventional Journey to Becoming a Global Leadership Authority
Laughlin's mantra, "Everything rises and falls on leadership," encapsulates his belief in the role that effective leadership plays in all aspects of life and business.
ERG's New Chairman: Unveiling a Web of Influence
Shukhrat Ibragimov: The Man Behind ERG's Global Network