Joe Richmond

Bio

Joe Richmond writes on business and entrepreneurship. He has been an avid observer of the changing business trends in APAC for over a decade.  

Latest

Technology

Science and Creativity: How a Young Physicist is Increasing Developmental Impact

His curiosity led him to experiences beyond school, which became valuable resources in deepening his understanding of Physics as a discipline.

News and Trends

12Go's Role in Digitizing Ground Transportation Booking

Currently, only about 10% of bus, ferry, and train tickets are booked digitally. This stark statistic highlights a significant gap in the travel sector, one that companies like 12Go are aiming to address.

News and Trends

How AI is Transforming Outbound Call Centers

The Call Center industry is on fire. With both changes to long-term foundational technologies and sudden creation of new ones, the ever-competitive world of outbound call centers is changing at a pace that was hard to imagine even a year ago. Dmitri Lepikhov, CEO of the telephony company MightyCall, has an opinion about the future of the industry.

Sponsored Content

Meet the Top 5 Marketing Agencies to Work With in 2025

There are many marketing agencies who may promise you results but the best way to identify whether they are the best fit for you is to know who your customers are first and foremost and what type of marketing strategies they're attracted to.

Leadership

This High-Performance Coach's Unconventional Journey to Becoming a Global Leadership Authority

Laughlin's mantra, "Everything rises and falls on leadership," encapsulates his belief in the role that effective leadership plays in all aspects of life and business.

News and Trends

ERG's New Chairman: Unveiling a Web of Influence

Shukhrat Ibragimov: The Man Behind ERG's Global Network

