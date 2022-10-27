Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs are in a league of their own. They come from diverse backgrounds, start at varying ages, bring their skills to the table, possess individual perspectives based on their life experiences, and have ways of doing things. Their stories' details vary; some don't last long term, but entrepreneurs all share a title similar to superheroes.

Here are the Top 10 management consulting entrepreneurs to watch in 2023.

Andrea Fryrear, Agile Sherpas

As the CEO and Co-founder of AgileSherpas, Andrea supports the teams of Sherpas as they guide non-technical teams in adopting Agile ways of working. While she was the original Sherpa and spent years training and coaching Agile marketers, she now spends her time setting the strategic vision and shepherding AgileSherpas into its subsequent phases of growth.

Andrea's most recent book, Mastering Marketing Agility, charts the course towards lasting agility based on AgileSherpas' work with thousands of marketers. It has served as the blueprint for enterprise transformation at some of the world's largest and most complex organizations.

After pivoting to an online-first model during the COVID-19 pandemic, AgileSherpas has enjoyed record growth while fulfilling its mission to make the world of work more meaningful, sustainable, and valuable. They were number 827 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022, thanks to 518% revenue growth over the past three years, and have more than tripled their headcount since 2021.

Candice Pascoal, Alfredus Prosperitas

After two decades of groundbreaking creative work generating measurable results for large American companies such as Microsoft and KPMG and winning the prestigious Cartier Award, the highly acclaimed Digital entrepreneur Candice Pascoal founded the boutique agency Alfredus Prosperitas (NYC).

Alfredus Prosperitas is what's happening in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship in America today. Alfredus' work pushes boundaries and creates real change for tomorrow.

Alfredus' methodology is a favorite among American C-levels pressed to bring in higher and faster results with controlled costs. The agency focuses on building solid marketing strategies & digital innovation backed by quantifiable results.

"We work fast and with complete transparency to bring Marketing Impact and Digital Innovation to our clients either by plugging in to execute their existing plans or by bringing in ambitious, fresh and innovative ideas to increase their market share considerably. We focus on lasting results," says Candice Pascoal, CEO & Founder.

Jim Talerico, Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc

James J Talerico, Jr., CMC, has over thirty-five years of diversified business experience and an A+ BBB rating helping thousands of business owners across the US tackle challenging business problems to improve the performance of their organizations.

Because he has worked with many Inc 5,000 businesses, Jim, Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc can introduce the best practices and growth strategies that distinguish "top performers" and quickly improve the performance of any business.

During Covid, he created a survival tool kit for small business owners and a small business ethics certification program. In June, he received two "Gold" Stevie Awards for "thought leadership." More recently, Jim was awarded the "Texas CEO of the Year" award by the CEO Today Magazine.

Natascha Schijven, Pinwheel Advisory & Training Inc.

Natascha Schijven is the founder and Managing Director of Pinwheel, a company built on the premise of 'consulting with heart'. Pinwheel aims to give back and democratize expensively big consulting expertise, making it available to anyone who needs it. Over her 20-year career, Natascha has worked in industry and consulting, building a platform around fact-based strategic sourcing and sustainable cost take-out through the diligent program and change management.

She has worked across industries for companies in Europe, Asia, and North America. Before starting, Pinwheel Natascha was a Vice President at Kearney in New York and a Consulting Partner at Deloitte in Toronto. She is a trusted advisor to executives running businesses ranging from $5 million to $50 billion in revenue, including small, local businesses and Global 500s. She is praised for her authenticity, respect, challenge, and unique ability to guide executives to exceed what they thought possible, helping save millions of dollars through the hands-on embedding of double-digit cost-reducing approaches.

Keenan, A Sales Growth Company

Keenan is A Sales Growth Company's CEO/President and Chief Antagonizer. A Sales Growth Company is an international sales consulting and training firm. Keenan has been selling something to someone for his entire life. He's been teaching and coaching for almost as long. With over 25 years of sales experience, which he'll tell you he doesn't give a shit about, Keenan has been influencing, learning from, and shaping the world of sales for a long time. Finder of the elephant in the room, Keenan calls it as he sees it and lets nothing or no one go unnoticed.

Keenan's passion for problem-solving has fundamentally changed the modern sales world. He is the celebrated author of the best-selling book and its highly acclaimed sales training Gap Selling. Gap Selling has been heralded as the go-to book for modern sellers and has been credited for changing the way the world sells today. Gap Selling training has been called the best sales training of the modern era and is delivered around the world.

Keenan is also the author of Not Taught: What It Takes to be Successful in the 21st Century That Nobody's Teaching You. The 21st century has ushered in the information age and, with it, a new set of rules for success. Not Taught shares how the rules of the industrial age no longer work and that if you want to be successful, you must learn the new rules for success.

Fletcher McCombie, Jabian Consulting

Fletcher is currently a Director at Jabian Consulting, where he enables transformation and change with C-Suite Leaders seeking to create significant business wins. He has deep expertise in Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, and Financial Services and has worked across various industries and functions. While working and living abroad, Fletcher previously led global teams in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the EU, the U.K., Mexico, Canada, and the U.S.

Fletcher's passion outside of work is education. He previously served as a board member for an international nonprofit focused on improving living conditions in disadvantaged areas by focusing on education, housing, and health. Inside and outside of work, Fletcher believes in "illuminating opportunity through unifying experiences".

Fletcher holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Mechanical Engineering degrees from Stanford University and the University of Michigan.

Brian Smith, IA Business Advisors

Brian Smith, Ph.D., is the founder and senior managing partner of IA Business Advisors, a management consulting firm that has worked with more than 18,000 CEOs, entrepreneurs, managers, and employees worldwide. IA's success is rooted in its BizVision S.M.A.R.T. The management model that is the foundation of the company work with its core customers who are generally SMBs with 5-250 employees and with revenues of $2-50M. IA focuses on leadership excellence, operational excellence, and culture and aligns people, processes, and technology through its BizVision programs.

With his daughter, Mary Griffin, Brian Smith has authored his latest book, Individual Influence: Find the "I" in Team which is book one of three in The "I" in Team Series, which has been touted by Kirkus Review as:

"A colorful and conversational manual that helps you personally and professionally to better assess yourself and to build richer relationships with others."

Brian, Mary, and IA's work with The "I" in Team Series builds on a foundation of being your best for self to be your best for others and has been an Amazon #1 Best Selling book in five categories and is highly reviewed by readers and peers alike.

Tia Buckham-White, Notre Internationale

Tia founded Notre Internationale, a Human Experience Management (HXM) consultancy, in 2011 based on her north star: "To know others, you must first know yourself." For nearly two decades, Tia has pioneered Leadership Development, been a trusted advisor, and coached C-Level and senior executives across diverse sectors. Her unique approach centered on self-awareness, intercultural competence, and self-management teaches clients to anticipate future trends, transform business relationships, and excel in the 21st-century VUCA environment. Notre's work earned the Technology Association of Georgia Excellence in Diversity Leadership Award, and Notre has contributed to domestic and international seminars and events.

Tia leads TeamNotre, a group of seasoned consultants, in global HXM engagements by developing strategic DEI initiatives and programmatic leadership development solutions for executives in Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, and academia.

Tia is an International Coaching Federation (ICF) member, a Certified Professional Coach (CPC), a Futurist certified with the Institute for the Future (IFTF), qualified in several assessment instruments, and a KnowledgeWorkx Inter-Cultural Intelligence Champion and expert facilitator.

Adam Giery, Strategos Group

Adam Giery, Managing Partner and co-owner of Strategos Group, consistently finds himself at the nexus of leadership and opportunity. At 31, the former educator was named Managing Partner, executing an organizational turnaround, transforming Strategos into one of the most sought-after advisory firms addressing the $7-trillion-dollar global education market.

Giery's 'secret sauce' might just be his innate ability to pair creativity with execution. His vision evolved Strategos into a national education management consultancy. Giery launches his own TEDx summit in Q1 of 2023 and explores the journey of entrepreneurship through his podcast – Capital Class.

Giery's community engagement and investment portfolio reflect his style – organizations driving impact. Giery advises private equity and venture capitalists across industry sectors and serves on several boards of directors of private and national nonprofits, including the Early Learning Coalition, Super Bowl LV Committee, and ChalkTalk. Giery has been profiled in Forbes and featured in Edweek.

Shamoun Maayr, Digineox

Shamoun Maayr is on a mission to help companies reduce operating costs and deliver measurable business impact. Shamoun is Managing Director at Digineox, a boutique management consulting firm in Texas specializing in Digital Transformation projects that drive revenue growth, reduce costs, and improve user experiences.

Most companies implement "digital" projects as band-aids, and few embrace a holistic transformation of systems, operations, and design. Digineox converges technology, people, process, design, and data to transform companies and make them more efficient.

Shamoun and Salman Khan co-founded Digineox to demystify digital transformation with the fundamental values they practice daily to "be good people, hire good people, work with good clients, and deliver great work".

The Digineox team's professional experience spans multiple industry verticals including Energy, Supply-Chain, Manufacturing, Finance, Accounting, Power, Utilities, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Telecommunications, and Government.

Shamoun has an MBA from Georgetown University and a BS in Engineering from the University of Florida.

By "Demystifying Digital Transformation", Digineox strives to do the right things, for the right reasons, the right way!