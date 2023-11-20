The company will provide its cutting-edge technology as a service to partners at three airports: Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, and Kuching International Airport

DreamFolks, an airport and travel services aggregator, has announced its entry into Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion. The company will provide its cutting-edge technology as a service to partners at three airports: Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, and Kuching International Airport.

Passengers can avail of lounge access at these locations by simply tapping or swiping their bank cards on DreamFolks EDC devices placed at these lounges for seamless transactions. Additionally, travelers can skip long queues and gain lounge access through DreamFolks web access portal. Travelers need to enter their bank card details and generate a QR code. The QR code can be scanned at the lounge for validation of lounge access, ensuring a stress-free travel experience. This solution will save travelers time and hassle, and will make it easier for them to track the available benefits on their bank cards.

This technology solution is expected to drive increased footfall to the lounges by increasing efficiency and improving customer experience. DreamFolks has always been committed to providing passengers with the best possible travel experience & endeavors to give passengers access to its services at a global scale, entry into the Malaysia market is a major step in that direction.

Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson & Managing Director of Dreamfolks Services Ltd., commented on the expansion, "We are excited to announce our entry into Malaysia, a key market in Southeast Asia. This is a major milestone for our company, and we are confident that our technology solution will benefit all our stakeholders through which passengers will enjoy a convenient and secure airport experience, lounge operators will be able to improve footfall at the lounges, and airports will be able to improve customer experience."

Earlier this year, DreamFolks had announced its partnership with Plaza Premium Group with the inclusion of over 340+ Plaza Premium Lounges in the DreamFolks Global Lounge Network.