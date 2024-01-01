Camilla Ley Valentin

Co-founder and CCO of Queue-it

In 2010, Camilla Ley Valentin co-founded SaaS company Queue-it, where she serves as CCO. She has been recognized for several leadership awards, including Danish Female Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012. She was named one of the Top 50 most inspiring women in European tech by Inspiring Fifty in 2016.