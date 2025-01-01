Jake Lee

Work Experience

Jake Lee is the founder and CEO of Alpha Talent Group, one of the UK’s leading management companies representing high-profile talent across sport, digital and entertainment. He launched the business in 2019 with no degree, no funding and no industry connections, building it from scratch while working full-time. Today, Alpha represents major names including Tommy Fury, Ffion Morgan, Luca Bish, Emma Walsh and Helena Ford, and has secured partnerships with brands like Nike, Netflix, BBC and Gymshark.



Jake features in the BBC Three/iPlayer documentary Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury, which captures his behind-the-scenes role managing one of the UK’s most talked-about public figures through intense media scrutiny. Alpha is known for its talent-first model and long-term approach, putting welfare, brand integrity and sustainability at the heart of modern talent management.