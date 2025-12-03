Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When I started Alpha Talent Group, I didn't have industry connections, funding or formal experience in talent management. I was working full-time and building the business at night, juggling outreach and admin between everything else. There was no roadmap and no safety net – just a belief that things could be done differently and better.

The original idea for Alpha came from me working in a football agency and loving the idea of being a manager. I had felt that there was space for a room fresh agency who developed talent in a way that would go far beyond just securing them brand deals, protecting and safeguarding them above all else.

The idea to go full time with the company sparked on a brand trip in Mykonos. I'd helped a few creators get there and was watching them shoot content while I worked remotely in the background. That was the moment it all made sense. I didn't just want to be involved in the industry – I wanted to reshape it. I saw the need for an agency that genuinely prioritised people over profit, where talent were supported, not exploited. Too often, the industry puts creators on a pedestal, only to drop them when the novelty wears off.



This vision alone wasn't enough though. I needed clients. I didn't have a name, a network or a portfolio to lean on, so I had to build a reputation from scratch. It started with five people who took a chance on someone unproven. What I learned in those early days doesn't just apply to talent management, it's transferable for anyone trying to build something from nothing. This is how I made it work.

1. Your first client is everything

My very first client came through a mutual connection. I was upfront about the fact I had no track record, no big agency experience, and no portfolio, but I was clear on what I wanted to build and how I planned to deliver on this. Thankfully they took a chance on me, and it gave me the foot in the door I needed - and I wasn't going to let the opportunity slide.



Most people wouldn't have given me the time of day at that point, so I made sure I delivered on everything I promised and gave them the best possible experience. That client became a proof point. They were the first step in building credibility and the foundation my business still stands on today.



The most important thing you can do early on is make your first client a priority. Overdeliver, stay consistent, but resist the urge to rush. It's not just about hitting targets, it's about making them feel supported, understood and valued. That kind of relationship creates long-term trust, and in a small industry, that trust travels.

Also, remember that early reputation isn't built through performance alone – it's built in how you behave. How you speak to people, how you respond to pressure, how you handle setbacks. These things matter. They're the quiet signals people pick up on, and often they're the reason someone decides to refer you or not. When you're starting out with nothing, soft skills become your superpower.

2. Cold outreach works - if you make it personal

Clients two through five didn't come easily. I had no pipeline, no warm intros and no referrals yet. I spent hours each day sending Instagram DMs, following up on emails, going to every event I could find, putting myself in rooms where I knew the right people would be. I can't stress enough how powerful just one good conversation can be. I've seen entire chapters of my business change from a single evening of networking. If you don't have contacts, this is how you build them. If networking makes you anxious, try the 3-2-1 method – count down from three and go speak to someone before you overthink it. It works. Some of our strongest partnerships came from moments like that.

3. Build trust in the quiet moments

In the early days, I realised that most people weren't paying attention to your wins – they were watching how you handled the basics. Did you reply when you said you would? Were you prepared? Did you make things easier, not harder? When you don't have a reputation yet, you're being quietly evaluated on everything. People aren't just assessing your results, they're looking at your consistency, your responsiveness, your attitude when things go wrong. That's where trust is built. I've always believed that delivering on the small stuff creates the conditions for big opportunities. We gained a lot of ground early on not by being flashy, but by being dependable. That includes the less glamorous work – following up without chasing, listening properly, showing you care about the outcome as much as they do. It's a slower way to build a business, but it's far more sustainable. People remember how you made them feel in the process, not just what you achieved for them.



4. Put relationships before transactions

One of the earliest patterns I spotted was how quickly creators could go from front and centre to forgotten. So many agencies treated talent like temporary assets – chasing the next deal, the next platform, the next headline. I wanted Alpha to feel different. We made a conscious decision to build a relationship-first model. That meant treating every client like a long-term investment, even if the project was short-term. It wasn't just about signing the deal. It was about being there behind the scenes, helping navigate career decisions, protecting reputations, and offering real support when the pressure hit. That approach paid off. It built loyalty and trust, but it also built reputation. We started being seen as a partner, not just a service, and when people feel genuinely looked after, they talk about it – which meant new clients started to come through word of mouth, not just outreach.

5. Focus on long-term value, not short-term wins

From day one, we wanted to do more than broker brand deals or grow follower counts. We wanted to build futures – careers that had substance, strategy and resilience behind them. That meant resisting the pressure to chase every trending opportunity, and instead focusing on where we could add meaningful value. One of the most rewarding moments was helping get a BBC documentary commissioned for Tommy Fury. It wasn't just a win for him – it was a milestone for us. It showed we could operate at the highest level, create work with depth, and support talent beyond social content. That mindset still guides every decision. We don't measure success by how much we're doing, but by whether it moves the needle for the people we represent. It's easy to chase noise in this industry, but if you want to build something that lasts, you need to think beyond just the next month.

6. Be decisive – not emotional

One of the hardest lessons I learned early on was the danger of making emotional decisions in business. When you're just starting out, it's natural to want to keep everyone happy. You want to say yes to every opportunity, take every meeting, fix every problem personally but that can quickly lead to burnout and skewed boundaries. Some of my most important growth moments came from learning how to step back and make decisions based on what was right for the business – not just what would avoid conflict or keep things smooth. Being empathetic doesn't mean being indecisive, you can lead with care and still be firm when it counts. This gets even more important as your team grows. You have to protect your time, your energy and your standards – because no one else will do it for you.

What I've learned from starting from scratch

Reputation is everything. It's built quietly, in how you act when no one's watching. You don't need a huge campaign to earn trust – just show up consistently and do the work.

Don't chase credibility. Earn it through actions, not aesthetics. People remember reliability far more than they remember your pitch.

Surround yourself with people who challenge you. If you're always the most experienced person in the room, you'll struggle to grow. I actively seek out people who are better than me in their field – it's the fastest way to level up.

Be thoughtful with decisions. Not every opportunity is worth taking, and giving yourself space to think often leads to better outcomes.

Stay grounded. Most industries feel big, but they're small once you're in it. Word travels fast. If you treat people well, that stays with you. If you don't, that travels even faster.



Starting a business without a recognised name, network or funding is tough, but it's absolutely doable. Those first five clients won't just get you off the ground, they'll set the tone for everything that follows. How you show up, how you work, how you handle pressure – it all starts there. If you're in the early stages and trying to land that first opportunity, focus on showing up, being clear about what you offer, and doing the basics really well. That's what people remember; that's how reputations are built.