Katerina Andreou

Founder of HR Innovate

Katerina Andreou is the founder of HR Innovate, an international HR and recruitment agency based in Nicosia, Cyprus. Born to English and Cypriot parents, raised in the Middle East and Mediterranean, Andreou studied psychology and occupational psychology in the U.K.

Latest

Starting a Business

What It Was Like to Launch a Startup in Post-Recession Cyprus

It was sheer anxiety provoking, it was very brave and bizarrely, in a post-recession economy on an island, it actually seemed like the only thing left to do.

Science & Technology

With Tech Companies Booming in Cyprus, We Need to Continue to Attract Qualified Candidates

Cyprus is finally recovering from the financial crisis. Let's not scare off the talented workers who have returned home.

