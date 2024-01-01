Katerina Andreou
Founder of HR Innovate
Latest
What It Was Like to Launch a Startup in Post-Recession Cyprus
It was sheer anxiety provoking, it was very brave and bizarrely, in a post-recession economy on an island, it actually seemed like the only thing left to do.
With Tech Companies Booming in Cyprus, We Need to Continue to Attract Qualified Candidates
Cyprus is finally recovering from the financial crisis. Let's not scare off the talented workers who have returned home.
