Modestas Mankus

Founder of Our Culture Mag

Modestas Mankus is a multimedia creative and entrepreneur currently based in the United Kingdom. He is the founder of Our Culture Mag, an online magazine for arts and culture.

Latest

Science & Technology

European Streaming Services Are No Match for Netflix and Amazon -- But Maybe They Don't Need to Be

While the struggle for European streaming services to break out into the global market is clear, there is optimism.

Starting a Business

Are the Baltic States Right for Your Startup?

An exciting startup ecosystem, enthusiastic talent and untapped markets make the Baltic countries attractive to many startups.

Starting a Business

5 European Countries Great for Startups

Here are five European countries that are suited to home your business.

Business News

What Is Article 11, and Would It Help Businesses in the EU?

Two new possible laws that will change the landscape of the internet might have a big impact on you too.

Thought Leaders

How Being a Lithuanian Immigrant in the U.K. Grew My Drive for Success in Business

The drive for success comes from many foundations; struggle is one of them.

