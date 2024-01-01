Nora Oravecz

Digital Branding Strategist

Nora Oravecz is a digital branding strategist, specializing in generating organic reach without ads. She is also an eight-time bestselling author in her native Hungarian and a speaker. 

Latest

Branding

Why Central European Brands Don't Need to Spend a Lot to Grow a Following

Copying the U.S. model probably won't work here.

Thought Leaders

How I Made the Most of the Hungarian Mindset to Grow My Business

Despite the attitudes I grew up with, I became an entrepreneur.

