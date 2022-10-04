'Coaches for Ukraine' Offers Free Life and Business Support for Founders in Times of Conflict

Written by Nick Kipley

Halfpoint Images | Getty Images

At least 6.6 million Ukrainians have fled their homes for neighboring countries in Europe since February.

And while Europe has made an accelerated call for Ukraine's admission to the European Union to help displaced people, direct financial aid isn't likely to be granted soon. Even if it does, the current global economic downturn precipitated by the conflict is now, according to economists, "more than likely" to cause a recession in Europe.

In the startup space, where founders already have to navigate a complex capital journey, the conflict and looming recession implement even higher barriers to access funds. t Around the world, Ukrainian entrepreneurs in particular need support to quite literally survive, as well as to ensure the longer-term growth of their business and ultimately, their wellbeing.

That's why a selection of the world's best and brightest business coaches, founders, and investors have come together to build Coaches for Ukraine, a free support network to help people through life circumstances and business in times of war.

Support as a reason to keep moving forward

Founded by Tanya Chaikovska (LIFT99 and Salto X, Kyiv) and Ariane de Bonvoisin and joined by Sophia Bendz (Cherry Ventures, Stockholm) in partnership with LIFT99, a start-up community, and accelerator with hubs in Estonia and Kyiv, Coaches for Ukraine provides business leadership and personal development seminars for world-class leaders and scholars to Ukrainian founders affected by the war.

"We kept hearing from entrepreneurs who were having a really hard time with their families while at the same time trying to keep their business running while also fighting this war," said Chaikovska.

"Ariane and I came up with the idea of creating a community with world-class coaches to help these entrepreneurs learn from the best while rebuilding their lives. Support from others has been the main reason for all of us to keep moving forward."