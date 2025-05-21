Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For Duel founder Paul Archer, sustainability isn't a line in a pitch deck – it's the foundation of everything his company stands for. Based in London, Duel is a B Corp-certified SaaS platform specialising in brand advocacy.

In a world where corporate greenwashing is often just another tab on the website, Paul Archer is adamant that sustainability should be more than surface-level spin. "Sustainability at Duel isn't just something we talk about – it's embedded in how we do business," says Archer, whose company helps brands build and scale advocacy marketing through loyal customers and brand communities. "We're a B Corp, which means we hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards of social and environmental performance."

Founded with the belief that companies can - and should - do more than simply scale quickly and sell out, Duel has taken a stance that feels increasingly radical in the startup world: choosing partners based not just on potential revenue, but shared values. "It's not just about being a successful SaaS company, but being one that adds value to the world in a meaningful, responsible way," says Archer. "We are also very selective about the brands we work with and will happily turn down business if they don't follow the same mantra of people and planet over profit."

That mantra isn't always the easiest to maintain in the turbulent world of startups, where cash flow can be tight and expectations high. But for Archer, balancing sustainability with commercial viability is a long game - and a smart one. "Running a startup is tough – there's no sugar-coating it. You're balancing growth, cash flow, and trying to make every penny count. But here's the thing: sustainability doesn't just make us feel good, it actually helps us grow."

In fact, being purpose-driven has become one of Duel's most valuable differentiators. "Our customers are looking for companies that do good and do well," he says. "They want long-term growth with a positive impact, and that's exactly what we're creating."

As scrutiny of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance grows, especially among younger consumers and employees, it's natural to ask whether the investor world is catching up. Archer's take is candid: "We made the decision early on to build Duel with a purpose – not just to make money, but to show that companies built to drive advocacy can change the world."

That stance has helped filter out the wrong investors - and attract the right ones. "We're committed to growing the business responsibly and sustainably and that kind of mindset is exactly what our investors are looking for and are drawn to as well," he explains. "But my impression is that the majority of investors, when they talk about ESG, are just paying lip service, and really, the only thing they care about is money. But this made it much easier for us to find the kind of investors that we truly want to work with because sustainability is as important to them as it is to us."

With growing pressure on the tech world to demonstrate substance over spin, Duel's mission is a timely reminder that sustainability doesn't have to come at the cost of success - and might just be its future-proofing factor.