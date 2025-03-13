As spring arrives, Britain's entrepreneurs are adjusting strategies and seizing new opportunities. In a climate demanding adaptability and innovation, those who can navigate uncertainty will succeed. Will your business be one of them?

As the days get longer and winter fades, businesses are tapping into the season's natural energy to hit refresh. Spring, always a time for renewal, offers entrepreneurs the perfect moment to reflect on the lessons learned over the winter and set their sights on growth. Across industries - from healthcare to tech - leaders are rethinking strategies, putting resilience and agility at the forefront to stay ahead of the game.

Shifting seasons, shifting strategies

For Oliver Bruce, co-founder of House of Unicorns - a platform designed to help businesses reach unicorn status, with a unique feature that allows public participation in investment decisions - and CEO of PinPoint Media, the message of the new season is clear. "Focus, focus, focus." Preparation is vital and Bruce reveals its key to ensure that people, processes, and plans are in place as far in advance as possible. "If your target is sales, knowing your win ratio is essential to ensure sufficient pipelining. Don't get distracted - over the winter period, ideas germinate, and it's important to stick to the vision, mission, and plan of the business, no matter how big or small."

For Bruce, staying focused and prepared through the winter months sets the stage for the year ahead, a sentiment echoed by Erin Lee, CEO of Flow Neuroscience, the UK's only medically approved brain stimulation headset and therapy app home treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), for whom seasonal shifts are a key factor in business planning, especially as mental health takes priority in the new year.

"At Flow, our focus is on treating depression, and like many healthcare businesses, winter is a peak season for us," she explains. "As we enter a new year, people tend to be particularly focused on addressing their health - both physical and mental. Additionally, many struggle with their mental health in the early months of the year due to weather, seasonality, and post-holiday letdown."

While some businesses view spring as a time to rebound from winter slowdowns, Flow Neuroscience maintains a different perspective. "As we head into spring, it's less about rebounding and more about maintaining the momentum we have from the early part of the year," says Lee. "Our focus is on helping to support users to preserve the improvements in their mental health and prevent relapse as we head into the warmer months."

However, for Simon Phillips, an internationally recognised leadership expert and creator of the revolutionary LACE Framework (Listening, Accountability, Collaboration, Empathy), spring is all about transformation. "Building on my recent Great British Entrepreneur Awards recognition as a Purpose Entrepreneur, I will be focusing on expanding my LACE Framework into businesses across the UK and US markets, helping organisations transform their leadership approach from fear-based to love-based," he says. Phillips urges entrepreneurs to use the new season as a springboard to sharpen their visibility. "The winter months reinforced the power of structured goal achievement. It is easy to get carried away with the goal-setting process and then find two months later, you're off-track and a miserable year lies ahead." The challenge, he argues, is not just setting goals but ensuring their sustainability.

To that end, he points to the Change In 8 process - a structured goal-achievement system designed to embed transformation as a lasting habit. "It enables leaders and their teams to break down ambitious goals into manageable, actionable steps that align with their long-term vision. This ensures that progress becomes consistent and momentum builds naturally over time," he explains. As spring arrives - a season synonymous with growth, renewal, and energy - Phillips sees an opportunity for leaders to reset with clarity and build on a strong foundation.

For Eamonn Turley, CEO of Multi Quote Time, a fast-growing UK comparison site, spring is an opportunity to enhance technology-driven growth. "With over 50% of UK businesses planning to increase their investment in technology in 2025, I'm ensuring that Multi Quote Time stays ahead of the curve by automating processes and improving customer experience." Turley is also doubling down on seasonal marketing. "Spring is the ideal season for a new marketing campaign. We are running focused campaigns to reach customers who are planning to renew or change their insurance policies before summer. This seasonal strategy has helped us increase our conversion rates by 20% in similar periods in the past, so we are doubling down on it this year."

Turning insights into action

Many entrepreneurs use the changing season as a trigger for strategic refinement. Winter often exposes vulnerabilities in supply chains, customer behavior, and operational efficiencies - insights that can now be leveraged to drive business performance.

Bruce observes that people tend to feel more positive in the spring, as it marks the arrival of warmer weather here in the UK. "Make sure you double-click on what works, but don't get too overzealous", he warns. Entrepreneurs should keep their eyes on the long-term, thinking about where they want to be down the road, not just what's right in front of them. "Look ahead as far as possible. Make hay while the sun shines, but don't become overly egotistical or complacent with any growth you may experience."

For Phillips, the winter months reinforced the importance of structured goal achievement. "It is easy to get carried away with the goal-setting process and then find two months later, you're off-track and a miserable year lies ahead. This is why, at The Change Maker Group, we're leveraging our Change In 8 process to help leaders position themselves for success in 2025. This proven goal-achievement process helps individuals and organisations break down their transformation journey into a hard-wired habit, ensuring they start spring with clear direction and momentum."

For Turley, the lesson of winter was agility. "Winter has taught me that agility is everything. Consumers can change fast, and the management style has helped us stay agile on our road to success. For example, when things slowed down during the winter, we saw a slowdown in insurance product demand in certain areas but picked up travel insurance demand as people began to make their spring vacations. Shifting our resources quickly, we capitalised on that demand, and the steady growth hasn't slowed."

He also emphasises sustainability as a key factor moving forward. "Another big takeaway is the importance of sustainability. Consumers are increasingly drawn to businesses that prioritise green practices - a recent survey found that 70% of UK shoppers are willing to pay more for sustainable products or services. This spring, I'm integrating more eco-friendly initiatives into our operations, such as reducing paper use and encouraging digital-first solutions for our customers."

A springboard for growth

With spring's arrival comes more than just a fresh start; it brings tangible business prospects. As consumers shake off the winter blues and industries prepare for peak seasons, those who plan ahead stand to benefit most. Entrepreneurs who can capitalize on seasonal trends, sustain momentum, and apply lessons from recent months will be in the strongest position to succeed in the months ahead.

For business leaders like Lee, Phillips, and Turley, the transition is not merely about adjusting to external conditions but about ensuring long-term, sustained progress. "Spring is a season of renewal, but success lies in continuity - supporting customers beyond their initial journey and ensuring lasting impact," says Lee. As Phillips puts it, "Applying lessons learned in winter, such as the importance of consistent reflection and disciplined execution, leaders can embrace spring with focus and purpose." Turley echoes this sentiment. "Spring is all about renewal and opportunity, and I'm excited to implement these changes while building on the lessons learned from winter. It's not just about bouncing back; it's about growing stronger and smarter with every season."

Yinka Ewuola, Business strategist and Cashflow acceleration specialist, offers a refreshing perspective on spring's potential. "Spring brings better weather and more opportunities for in-person connection," she says. "I am planning opportunities to connect with both my existing and former clients, as well as meet new potential customers. I create opportunities to connect in person, tapping into the season's shift from the intensity of the start of the year to the mindset of renewal and rejuvenation."

Ewuola's strategy also includes a pivot in how she frames her offerings: "I shift how I speak about my offers to really lean into an opportunity focus, highlighting the acquisition of opportunity - not just avoiding pain or loss." She emphasises the importance of preparing for future growth: "Winter reminds me of the power of the Cashflow Approach, especially in ensuring you create a buffer within your business and keep cash flowing through a balance of high-ticket offers and more targeted, lower-ticket options."

Looking ahead, she advises, "With spring on its way… and summer not far behind, now is the time to ensure that you are prepared for what you want to experience in those warmer months- a fuller bank account and a more flexible calendar."

As spring arrives, entrepreneurs face a crucial test: adapt or fall behind. This season is not just about weathering change - it's about capitalising on it. Spring offers more than just a fresh start; for businesses, it's a launchpad to drive resilience and growth, and those who innovate and redefine their strategies will be the ones to lead. In an environment of increasing uncertainty, success belongs to those bold enough to seize the moment and set a new course.