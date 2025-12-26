Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

ADHD is hitting the headlines a lot these days. However, the condition is often misunderstood and stigmatised, with unconstructive criticisms and labelling often levelled instead of support: research has shown that this has a hugely negative effect on the person with ADHD, causing them to experience heightened sensitivity and withdrawal from engagement, thus exacerbating the situation. This can seriously impact adults with ADHD at work.

The recent case of Nicole Hogger, a PR worker with ADHD, demonstrated the serious implications of misunderstanding ADHD in the workplace. After being labelled "disorganised" and facing harassment from her employer, Hogger successfully won a discrimination claim. "Simply labelling a person with ADHD as 'disorganised' fundamentally misunderstands them," stresses Jo Ellen Grzyb, Psychotherapist and Director at professional skills training company Impact Factory.

"This case shows clearly why it's so crucial that we shift the conversation around ADHD, moving away from outdated labels and assumptions and towards a much better understanding of what it is and how we can support employees to work best." In pursuit of this goal, Jo-Ellen has teamed up with Dr. Troy Page - Founder and Director of Queen's Online School and a specialist in tailored learning - to pool their expert insights on how you can leverage ADHD-friendly strategies to maximise productivity at work and simultaneously boost self-esteem.

Working with ADHD: Turning Your Challenges into Strengths

Ever found yourself staring at your computer screen, knowing you should be working, but feeling unable to start? You're not alone. This frustrating experience can lead to self-doubt, but it's essential to recognise that it stems from neurological differences, not a lack of willpower.

The ADHD brain is often a powerhouse of creativity, making connections that others may miss; however, it can struggle with executive functions like planning, organising, and maintaining focus. Common barriers for adults with ADHD include:

Time Blindness: Sitting down to work for "a few minutes," only to realise an hour has passed.

Task Paralysis: Facing a heavy workload can lead to inaction.

Difficulty Filtering: Competing stimuli can make it hard to concentrate.

Your perception of (and anxiety about) the barriers you face can actually exacerbate the situation. Dr. Page notes, "The challenges faced by those with ADHD are often affected by environmental factors, including how they are perceived by colleagues." Writing off a person with ADHD as simply 'disorganised', like Ms Hogger's managers did, can create a negative spiral.

This proves the importance of working with, rather than against, your unique cognitive style: that's why understanding your individual differences will help you identify the most appropriate tools and strategies for personal and professional development. Doing so will free you to perform your best at work.



The ADHD Work Strategies That Actually Work

"Understanding your own psychological barriers to performance is crucial. It's not just about managing your time; it's about managing your mind," Grzyb emphasises. When you fail to accommodate your ADHD's needs, you risk not just diminishing your productivity, but also undermining your confidence and well-being.

"This article itself is quite lengthy," Grzyb adds, "and the ADHD brain often goes into overwhelm when confronted with a mountain of text. Look at each technique on its own and give yourself time to process it before going on to the next, or even look at one a day instead of trying to absorb all the information presented in one go!" With the right techniques, you can harness the strengths of the ADHD brain while mitigating the hurdles it can throw up.

1. The Pomodoro Technique

Feeling overwhelmed by a mountain of work? The Pomodoro Technique can help! This method breaks your work into 25-minute focused bursts, followed by a quick five-minute break. It's amazing how much you can accomplish when you know your time is ticking.

After four cycles, treat yourself to a longer break of about 15 to 30 minutes. "This approach boosts productivity, but it also helps prevent burnout," says Gruzb. "You'll likely find it's a great way to stay focused and refreshed throughout the day."

Implementation Tips

Customise Intervals: Adjust the timing of your work periods based on your stamina.

Use a Physical Timer: A tangible timer can help you limit distractions.

Plan Breaks: Decide on your break activities - a coffee, a TikTok you've been saving to watch - beforehand to maintain your motivation.

2. Body Doubling

The "body doubling" technique is simple: it involves working alongside another person, either in person or virtually. Having someone else there with you creates a sense of accountability and structure, thus making it easier to stay on task. "Whether it's a colleague or a friend, just knowing someone else is working too can help keep distractions at bay," explains Dr. Page. Grab a buddy, set some goals, and watch your productivity soar.

Implementation Tips

Start Virtually: Use platforms like Focusmate for remote sessions.

Set Clear Expectations: Agree on parameters like focus periods before starting.

Find Your Tribe: Join ADHD-specific professional groups for support.

3. Active Recall and Spaced Repetition

Active recall and spaced repetition can both be game-changers for adults with ADHD. This technique involves actively pulling information from memory instead of just passively reviewing it: it means regularly revisiting the material over spaced intervals so you can enhance your retention and understanding. "For example, you could try quizzing yourself on the key points of a client account, or summarising what you've learned after a meeting," suggests Gryzb. This approach reinforces your knowledge, but also keeps your mind engaged, making it easier to retain important information.

Implementation Tips

Use Digital Flashcards: Apps like Quizlet can make learning new information more interactive.

Embrace the "Brain Dump": Write down everything you remember after a work session.

Gamify the Process: Turn learning into a fun quiz game with platforms like Kahoot!

4. Environmental Optimisation and Sensory Design

Creating an optimal workspace is crucial for maintaining focus, especially for adults with ADHD. By minimising distractions such as clutter and noise, you can significantly enhance your ability to concentrate. "A well-organised environment reduces your cognitive load, making it easier to stay on task," says Dr. Page. "Simple changes like decluttering your desk, using noise-cancelling headphones, or incorporating calming elements like plants can make a world of difference." These adjustments allow those with ADHD to focus much more easily, helping them thrive in their work environment.

Implementation Tips

Minimise Desk Clutter: Keep only essential materials on your desk.

Control the Soundscape: Experiment with noise-cancelling headphones or calming music.

Incorporate Fidget Tools: Use sensory items like fidget spinners to occupy your hands while you're thinking.

5. The Feynman Technique

The Feynman Technique is a fantastic tool for adults with ADHD looking to boost understanding and retention. It involves explaining concepts in simple terms, as if you're teaching someone else. This kind of active engagement both clarifies your understanding and helps reinforce the material. "Grab a pen and paper to break down the ideas as a starting point, then consider how you would explain the concepts to a person who knows nothing about them," says Dr. Page. "This helps you pull out the essential information, filtering out the clutter and giving you a much better chance at remembering what's important."

Implementation Tips

Start with an Imaginary Student: Explain key concepts to a pet or inanimate object.

Use Visuals: Draw diagrams or pictures to illustrate the point while explaining.

Record and Review: Create short explainer videos (like TikToks) for your own eyes to assess how well you can explain a concept.

6. Chunking and Mind Mapping

Chunking and mind mapping are excellent strategies for tackling complex tasks. "Through breaking down larger projects into smaller, more manageable segments, you immediately make the workload feel less overwhelming," notes Gryzb. Mind mapping allows for a creative twist on reviewing information by visually organising information, making connections clearer and enhancing memory retention. This approach simplifies your tasks while keeping your mind engaged.

Implementation Tips

Start with a Central Idea: Create a mind map with the main topic at the centre.

Use Visual Cues: Employ different colours and drawings to enhance memory.

Leverage Digital Tools: Consider apps like Coggle or Miro for interactive mind mapping.

7. Multimodal Learning with Movement Integration

The traditional workplace expectation to sit still for long periods can lead to restlessness and frustration, making it more difficult to concentrate on tasks. Adults with ADHD often find that integrating movement into work sessions is amazing for maintaining engagement and focus. Movement stimulates brain activity and can help channel excess energy, allowing for better focus and retention. Standing, stretching or even taking short walks while working can create a more dynamic work environment and help your brain to focus on the subject instead of fidgeting!

Implementation Tips

Combine Work with Exercise: Learn while walking or using a standing desk.

Use Fidgets: Incorporate sensory tools to help maintain focus.

Create a Dynamic Workspace: Consider alternative seating options like wobble stools.

8. Gamification and Progress Tracking

Gamifying tasks can significantly boost motivation and focus, especially for those with ADHD: their brains crave dopamine. Turning work into a 'game' can make the process way more engaging and enjoyable. Instead of setting vague goals, break tasks down into immediate, achievable objectives. This approach helps create a sense of accomplishment and builds momentum, making it easier to tackle larger projects. Tracking your progress adds an element of accountability, ensuring you stay motivated and on track throughout your workday!

Implementation Tips

Create a Custom Points System: Assign points to yourself for completed tasks with preset rewards (which could be as small as a biscuit for finishing a report, to as big as a solo day out for finalising a long-term project).

Leverage Existing Apps: Use gamified platforms like Habitica for enhanced engagement.

Visual Progress Trackers: Find a digital tracker you like and use it to help you visualise your achievements.

Moving Forward

Navigating the workplace with an ADHD brain can present unique challenges, but exploring the strategies that work for you will help you build a tailored toolkit to support your needs. Embrace this journey as one of experimentation and self-discovery. Grzyb also recommends, "Let those around you know and understand how you work. Colleagues can be frustrated and impatient if they remain unaware that your brain works differently to theirs. As you explore what works best for you, it's important to reframe your ADHD not as a deficit, but as a different way of thinking," concludes Gryzb. "Only accepting this will allow you to truly harness your unique strengths and contribute meaningfully to your work and the world around you."