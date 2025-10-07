By the time most people sit down to plan their week, I've already been up for hours.

Every Monday at 4.30am, I map out the next seven days: strategy sessions, sales calls, team meetings, flights to speaking gigs - and in between, psychiatrist appointments, school runs and the unpredictable meltdowns that come with raising a neurodivergent child.

It keeps me focused, prevents overwhelm and protects against the executive function struggles that can derail my day. Unplanned crises can be dangerous for someone with ADHD - they can knock me off track, make prioritisation almost impossible and increase the risk of burnout.

It sounds exhausting - and some days it is - but it works for me, because I've had to build my businesses around my life, not the other way around.

I own several six- and seven-figure companies, including business coaching and a social media marketing agency, and I'm also a mum to two children: Jett, my ten-year-old who is neurotypical, and Phoenix, six, who has high-level autism, ADHD, and a learning disability.

Between managing my own ADHD and supporting Phoenix, my days are a juggling act of employees, launches, appointments, medication schedules, sensory issues and emotional outbursts.

It has taken a while to form a routine which works for us. There has been some trial and error, as well as a little bit of balancing and finding my feet along the way. But I eventually found a way to scale a company to success, and keep life at home manageable for us.

The key has been understanding that a traditional approach to business doesn't fit me. I can't follow rigid rules or pretend I have endless hours to give.

My reality includes carers and personal assistants for my child, medical appointments and unpredictable challenges that don't exist in a standard entrepreneur's diary.

Trying to work around them or ignoring them would have been a fast track to burnout. Instead, I've designed my companies to work with my brain, my family and my lifestyle.

Time blocking has become my foundation. My diary is a mix of interviews, onboarding sessions, speaking gigs, travel, psychiatrist appointments, special needs centres and meltdown management for my neurodivergent child.

Each week I carve dedicated blocks for strategy, sales and for the teams across my businesses. I also schedule time to be fully present with my children - for Jett, that might mean watching him ride his motorbike. Knowing what's coming and when is essential; without structure, the week would unravel.

Building a strong team around me has been non-negotiable. As a business owner with thousands of clients and dozens of staff, problems will arise - that's inevitable. But I've learned that allowing issues to flow through senior staff, operations managers, and creatives before they ever reach me is critical.

Boundaries are something that I am incredibly firm on in my life. These need to work to protect my energy levels and not against them - they're paramount to my achievements. I travel extensively, speaking on stages and teaching entrepreneurs marketing, visibility and strategy.

But I don't take on gigs that aren't organised in advance. My flights, transport and event schedules must be confirmed well ahead of time; last-minute chaos is not optional.

At home, I've set firm boundaries with my husband, who is also a director in one of my companies. We do not discuss work after 7pm. That time is for the kids, the house and some semblance of relaxation.

Evenings are intense. Phoenix's needs mean bathtime, medicated bedtimes and managing sensory challenges - sometimes biting, sometimes headbanging. There are days when the house feels like chaos incarnate.

I've learned to respond with calm, soft voices, dimmed lighting and acceptance that not everything will get done that night. My husband can work if he wants, but I can't. Family chaos and work chaos combined is a trigger for me, and learning to say no has been essential for both my wellbeing and my business success.

Embracing my neurodivergence has also been empowering. I don't see ADHD as a superpower, nor do I view it as a disadvantage. It simply is. I am relentlessly focused on my achievements and success, I do not question myself and have 100% trust in the decisions that I make.

By the age of 31, I had purchased multiple properties outright to secure my children's future, built a multi-million-pound retirement fund, and helped numerous entrepreneurs find their own confidence and path in business.

Learning how my brain works - such as my energy cycles, triggers and strengths - has been fundamental. It's the difference between being controlled by your business and making your business work for you.

There are practical strategies I rely on daily - including mapping out my week.

Delegation is another. I've built a team that acts as both a shield and an engine. Senior staff handle crises, operations managers manage systems, and creatives execute projects.

That allows me to focus on what only I can do including strategy, growth and vision - while ensuring the business keeps running smoothly. It's not just smart; it's essential for anyone managing ADHD or other neurodivergent traits.

Boundaries extend beyond business, and it's really important to stick to these as part of a longer-term plan.

And while my ADHD allows me to focus and gives me the ability to make bold decisions, I also need to plan carefully. I need to have self-knowledge, and a team I can rely on.

For other entrepreneurs, my advice would be that if you're building a sustainable business, it needs to work for you, and not the other way round.

With this in mind, it's vital to take the time to understand how you think, then put in place the systems and structures that will support your strengths and protect against your weaknesses.

And this means setting boundaries as well. Remember to delegate, and don't be afraid to say no to opportunities that don't align.

At the end of the day, ADHD hasn't held me back in any way. In fact, it has taught me how to build a business that works for me, my family and my life. I've learned that success doesn't necessarily mean pushing harder or taking advice from someone else's rule book. To build a sustainable business when you have ADHD, you need to understand yourself, designing systems around your strengths, and protect your energy. If you can do that, you really can thrive in business - and on your own terms.