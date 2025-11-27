It's so interesting that when we think about the concept of sales, the idea of being an introvert and good at it didn't seem to go together - as 'sales often' conjures notions of a 'pushy' demeanour and being 'great at the talking' bit.

My work has shown me a totally different side and way of being around sales that has changed my life, especially as I'm also an introvert. A way that's totally removed from everything that we've been taught, and one that sees introverts as the best placed to take sales success to a whole new level.

See, we have it in mind that the best sales people are the ones with the best chatter. Who are the most persuasive, and say all the right things.But that couldn't be further from the truth. Especially when we consider sales to be and exchange of two forms of value (the one we often think about has cash at the other end, but there are many other types of sales we engage in as humans… from negotiating with our toddlers to selling our friend on the restaurant we want to go to)

To 'sell is human' is the ever so aptly named title of a book, and it's true. The life of a human is one of sales, and no one is better at it than those cute little babies… who happen to be selling peace and quiet in exchange for a fresh nappy or some milk when they are filling the house with cries at 3am in the morning. And there are no better sales people than babies - and it's that insight that gives us our first step to changing how good we are at it.

Redefine the Meaning: The most powerful thing we can do is to first of all redefine what sales is. Sales is an exchange. And when you run a business that actually helps people to be and do better, then sales becomes the vehicle to create powerful and impactful change in people's lives.

Understand your position to understand your assignment: Introverts often find themselves feeling inadequate in the face of needing to sell believing the lies about their own inadequacy. But understand that your role as a sales person isn't to sell. It's to serve. It's to help the person you are speaking to make the best choice for their next step. You are the expert, the person who can help them solve a problem they are seeking support with - so you are the prize.

Understanding this means that you know you're not there to convince or persuade, but to inform and support. Help them see the insights they need to support the best decision. Be the leader that helps them to make the decision from a place of expansion and possibility. This will be the kind of sale they will thank you for

Know the Most Important Skill: When the most important skill to create successful sales is not the talking, but listening - Something that introverts are overwhelmingly equipped at. For sales to be effective, there needs to be a match between the needs and desires of the person you want to support, and the features and benefits of what is on offer to help create value and transformation for them. The only way you will truly know how to sell to someone, is by listening to what they have to say and hearing their needs and desires - only then can you truly make sales that service that creates magic. The best sales conversations see the salesperson speak the least, the prospect speaks the most.

Get your focus right: 'No one cares about your offer' is one of business' most brutal truisms and yet it remains an important compass to set you on the path to sales success. No one is looking for your offer, so rehearsing its brilliant features will not cut it to get a deal over the line. People care about themselves. Their own stories and challenges, what they are going through - and that is what you need to speak to support their decision making. They care if you offer.

Answer the questions in their mind: The core questions your prospects will want to know to ensure they take your offer are

Will this work?

Will this work for me?

Will this work for me now?

So listening into how they frame these questions in their words, and helping them with the information they need, will help them get to the right decision for them.

Your introversion is a label, not a limit - so it's informing you of what you need to do well, not standing in the way of the sales you want to make. As an introvert, some of your most potent superpowers - active listening, internal reflection and thoughtful response, make you incredible to win and sales. So it starts with you believing that for yourself and developing the skills and confidence you need to see the results you seek.