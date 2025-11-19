Andrea Patron's Journey from Finance to Forging: Leading Sotov with Strategy and Craftsmanship

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Careers often take unprecedented turns, winding through experiments, pauses, and deliberate turns that open unexpected doors. The path of Sotov Managing Director Andrea Patron fits that iterative story. He has steered his professional life through different rhythms, bringing lessons from one world into another and reshaping his role as he went.

Patron leads Sotov with a hands-on temperament that combines strategic oversight with active involvement. Under his leadership, the firm operates as a collaborative partner for manufacturers and engineers, managing the full process from initial design through production and delivery. His focus on tailored solutions reflects a broader philosophy rooted in craftsmanship, precision, and a deep interest in how things are made. This mindset draws from a personal and professional foundation shaped long before his time at Sotov.

Born and raised in Venice before moving to Milan for university, Patron thinks of his journey as a professional homecoming. He originally gravitated toward economics rather than engineering, yet an early interest in mechanical processes remained a steady influence. Those twin impulses for analytic rigor and a fascination with how things take form have threaded through his career.

Beginning in the financial and investment sector, Patron spent years working on capital markets and corporate finance. That period refined his sense for risk, structure, and client relationships. Moreover, it taught him how to translate complex needs into workable plans.

A turning point came during the 2008 financial crisis, prompting Patron to reassess his professional direction. In the years that followed, an opportunity arose at Sotov, a company rooted in forging and metalworking, where he was initially tasked with stabilizing its administrative and financial operations.

The experience quickly expanded beyond numbers and ledgers. "I quickly developed a deep appreciation for the forging industry," Patron shares. "Witnessing the power and precision of large presses shaping hot steel was captivating. The process felt artisanal, and the role of the forge master stood out as truly impactful."

That appreciation for the physical act of shaping material helped convert an interim assignment into a long-term vocation. Over time, Patron took on broader responsibilities, moving from administrative oversight into business development and client coverage, while maintaining an eye on the company's financial health.

Essentially, Patron's financial background has become a strategic advantage, equipping him to bridge technical requirements with commercially sound solutions. It also reinforces his focus on delivering projects that align with both quality standards and delivery timelines. Beyond internal operations, he values the company's network of small, family-run suppliers across Italy. Their generational expertise and commitment to craft resonate with his own appreciation for patience, pride, and long-term thinking.

It's worth highlighting that integral to Patron's leadership is a focus on people. At Sotov, he built a team of individuals who are passionate about their work and proud of what they achieve together. "The company is defined by its people, and I strive to foster a professional yet close-knit environment," he says. "We support one another and aim to make a meaningful difference for our clients while nurturing long-term relationships with our suppliers."

Andrea Patron's journey reflects a blend of adaptability, vision, and enduring curiosity, qualities that have shaped both his leadership and the culture at Sotov. From finance to forging, his career has been about purposeful evolution. He says, "I believe the most rewarding work emerges when you combine clear thinking with a deep respect for the process."