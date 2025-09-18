Architects of Opportunity: How Two Founders Turned Curiosity into Repeatable Scale

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship demands vision, adaptability, and endurance. It's not enough to spot an opportunity. True entrepreneurs must also possess the discipline to turn small sparks into scalable businesses, the resilience to withstand setbacks, and the foresight to know when to hold or when to let go.

Jeevan Thomas, a journalist-turned-operator, and Himanshu Kumar, a product-driven technologist, embody this. Together, they've co-founded and scaled multiple ventures before making strategic exits. Their partnership is built on complementary strengths. Thomas brings narrative clarity and operational discipline, while Kumar excels in technical execution and growth. This chemistry has enabled them to convert modest beginnings into businesses respected worldwide.

Thomas's path to entrepreneurship was shaped by a foundation in media. He earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism and cut his teeth in one of the country's largest newsrooms, writing and editing across beats. His early years included a stint as a food critic, but what stood out was his ability to manage large teams and run content-heavy operations.

Later, at an education startup, Thomas oversaw a department of over a hundred people, sharpening the management skills that would later become vital in building companies. Always curious, he experimented with side hustles, from real estate ventures to public speaking initiatives. However, it wasn't until he met Kumar that his entrepreneurial ambitions found a serious outlet.

Kumar's story, by contrast, is one of raw experimentation and self-taught skill. After earning admission to one of India's toughest engineering programs, he quickly realized the traditional syllabus felt outdated and uninspiring. He dropped out, spending a period in deep meditation and reflection that recalibrated his priorities.

Determined to make an impact, Kumar immersed himself in digital work: building websites, coding, and freelancing in search optimization. By 2017, he became the head of SEO at the same education startup where Thomas worked. While Thomas brought formal training in content and management, Kumar offered technical dexterity and a growth hacker's mindset. That shared environment and their mutual curiosity about the emerging world of cryptocurrency sparked the beginning of an enduring partnership.

In early 2018, the two co-founded their first major venture, AMBCrypto, a crypto-focused media outlet. With just a few hundred dollars in seed money, they set out to provide jargon-free, reliable information at a time when the crypto market was growing rapidly but trustworthy reporting was scarce.

"The launch was turbulent," shares Kumar. "Regulatory shocks and a market crash threatened our fledgling business within days." He recalls having only just enough money left to get by, while Thomas weighed whether they had made a wrong decision.

But rather than retreat, they doubled down. "We poured in long hours, kept reaching out, and focused obsessively on quality. That effort paid off," Thomas says. "What started as a side project quickly surpassed my expectations and took off from the very first month."

By 2020, operations ran so smoothly that the founders could focus on strategy rather than firefighting. By the time they sold the company, it had grown into a media brand with a global readership, an expanding team, and international partnerships that amplified its reach.

Not content with one success, Thomas and Kumar applied the same formula to new arenas. In 2023, they launched OpenTools, an AI-focused platform designed to track industry tools, investments, and opportunities. The venture became a go-to resource for entrepreneurs and investors in the AI space before being acquired by a North American buyer in 2024. In both cases, the ventures were bootstrapped, scaled, and sold without outside investment, underscoring the founders' ability to create value from the ground up.

Individually, Thomas and Kumar embody different but complementary entrepreneurial archetypes. Thomas is the system-builder and operator, a leader who translates vision into process and ensures that growth is sustainable. Kumar is the experimenter and technologist, a founder who thrives in ambiguity, spots emerging opportunities, and brings audiences to products. Together, they form a partnership that strikes a balance between structure and agility.

Having proven their ability to build and exit multiple ventures, the duo is now channeling their experience into a new company. The project reflects their ambition to create not just another startup but a long-term enterprise. Unlike their previous ventures, which were built lean and eventually sold, this one is designed to be retained and scaled over a decade or more.

The trajectory of Jeevan Thomas and Himanshu Kumar is a study in resilience and reinvention. They have navigated industries as volatile as cryptocurrency and as rapidly changing as AI. What unites their journey is how they operate: lean beginnings, disciplined systems, complementary skills, and an unyielding willingness to adapt. As they embark on their next venture, the credibility they have built ensures that partners, investors, and collaborators can trust in their ability to turn vision into reality once again.