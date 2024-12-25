As the holiday season rolls in, many entrepreneurs face the annual challenge of balancing the bustle of business with the need for rest and reflection.

Barnaby Lashbrooke, CEO and founder of Time Etc, a London based virtual assistant platform, has developed a personal and professional approach to the holidays that helps him navigate the season's demands while staying focused on his broader business goals. In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur UK, Lashbrooke shares the Christmas traditions, lessons learned, and key advice that have shaped his entrepreneurial philosophy.

Christmas as a time for reflection

For many entrepreneurs, the festive season is a time to relax and recharge, but for Lashbrooke, it is also a critical opportunity to pause and reflect on the business. "Christmas is a time to pause and reflect. It gives us headspace like no other holiday in the calendar," he explains. "Many CEOs are so good at keeping things moving, and at such a fast pace, they forget the importance and impact of stepping away to think deeply and generate fresh ideas."

This commitment to reflection is something Lashbrooke has practiced throughout his career. "For many years, I have blocked out three distraction-free days per quarter to spend away from the business, to mull over problems and set our direction. It's easily the best gift I've ever given my business." By taking these focused breaks, the founder of Time Etc has been able to bring clarity and new perspective to his entrepreneurial decisions, which has been essential for the continued growth of his company.

In a world that often prioritises constant productivity, Lashbrooke's approach to intentional time away from the business serves as a reminder that sometimes the most valuable thing an entrepreneur can do is step back and take stock of the bigger picture.

Navigating the tension between commerce and community

As businesses strive to achieve commercial success, there is often a tension between making profits and maintaining a sense of community, especially during the holidays. Lashbrooke's business model, however, is grounded in a deep understanding of the importance of both commerce and community. "Christmas is a busy time of year for our virtual assistants who step up for their clients who are struggling with their admin load and reduced headcounts – shopping for gifts, arranging staff parties, sending cards etc – while trying to get their own work finished before the holidays," he says.

By offering virtual assistant services, Time Etc helps alleviate some of the stress that comes with the holiday season, allowing businesses to operate more efficiently while employees enjoy quality time with their loved ones. "By taking some of that festive administrative burden, our clients are free to enjoy quality time with their loved ones, which is what Christmas is all about," Lashbrooke adds. For Lashbrooke, the key to balancing commerce and community is simple: serve the customer while keeping the human element at the core of the business. By offering services that give clients back precious time during the busiest season of the year, Lashbrooke's company not only strengthens relationships but also supports a sense of well-being for the individuals they serve.

Resilience in the face of economic pressures

2024 has been a year of economic challenges, especially with the rising costs of doing business. For Time Etc, the pressures of an ever-changing economic environment have forced the company to innovate and adapt. "When faced with external, economic pressures, you get to witness the incredible resilience of the people and business you've built," Lashbrooke shares. "The recent Budget made employment more expensive and therefore more restrictive but, as a team, we've responded positively and creatively."

In response to increasing costs and shifting dynamics, Lashbrooke has turned his focus to automation and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to maintain efficiency without sacrificing quality. "If we have to be sparing with headcount, then we'll channel our efforts into making big gains with automation and testing AI tools." This approach highlights Lashbrooke's commitment to innovation and his ability to pivot in response to external challenges, all while ensuring that the needs of his clients are still met.

Resilience is more than just surviving in tough times for Lashbrooke; it's about adapting, exploring new technologies, and staying agile in an unpredictable world. By embracing these changes, Time Etc has positioned itself not only to survive but to thrive in the face of adversity.

Thriving through the holiday season

The holiday season is a time of opportunity, but it can also be a period of stress for entrepreneurs. Many business owners see the holidays as a chance to get ahead, pushing hard through the quieter period. But Lashbrooke believes that there is real value in using the time to rest and recharge. "You can split entrepreneurs into two camps," he begins. "In the first are those who use the holiday season to get ahead. After all, this is the closest we ever get to time standing still. In the second camp are those who strategically rest while the rest of the business world rests."

For Lashbrooke, the second camp is the better choice. He offers a crucial piece of advice: "I'd urge you to put yourself in the second camp. Entrepreneurs are at very high risk of burnout and rest is non-negotiable if you want to protect your physical and mental health."

Taking time to rest is essential, especially in a high-pressure, always-on entrepreneurial environment. Lashbrooke believes that entrepreneurs who choose to step back and take care of their well-being will be better positioned to lead their businesses with clarity and focus in the new year. The key is finding a balance between action and recovery, ensuring that when it's time to push forward again, you're able to do so with renewed energy and a clear mindset.

A final word on rest and reflection

As the year comes to an end, Barnaby Lashbrooke reflects on the importance of making space for both rest and reflection in the life of an entrepreneur. By focusing on rest during the holidays and giving himself the opportunity to reflect on the past year, he has been able to approach the future with a renewed sense of purpose.

For entrepreneurs everywhere, Lashbrooke's approach serves as a timely reminder: the holidays are not just about pushing harder or hustling through the season. They are a chance to pause, recharge, and reassess. By embracing rest and reflection, business owners can ensure that they are ready for the challenges and opportunities that the next year will bring.

Whether it's through taking time off to step back and reflect, navigating the balance between community and commerce, adapting to external pressures, or simply prioritizing rest, Lashbrooke's advice resonates with entrepreneurs everywhere who are looking to thrive—both during the holidays and beyond.