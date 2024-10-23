Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you think of a university student studying cinema, you likely don't picture them running a multi-million-pound business. Yet, for Sam Stoffel, what began as a hobby soon became a winning hand. The young entrepreneur launched Outplayed.com, a successful matched betting platform, while still at Leeds University. Today, he runs a thriving business that helps thousands of people make betting a smarter, lower-risk pursuit.

Stoffel's journey is a testament to innovation, persistence, and smart thinking. He spoke with Entrepreneur UK about the challenges, successes, and key lessons learned along the way. Here's what he had to say.

The birth of Outplayed.com – from hobby to big business

"I started Outplayed as a hobby, really," Stoffel explains. "I was studying cinema at the time, but I'd always been fascinated with matched betting as a way to 'beat the system.' Unlike traditional gambling, it's all about minimising risk and guaranteeing profit."

Matched betting—a technique that uses mathematical strategies to exploit free bet offers from bookmakers—became Stoffel's personal side hustle while studying. However, it quickly grew beyond that.

"I started doing it to make a little cash," he recalls. "But then I realised this wasn't just an opportunity for me. If I could achieve success with matched betting, why couldn't others? That's when I decided to build a platform and share it with the world."

With no formal background in coding, Stoffel took matters into his own hands. "I taught myself to code so I could build a subscription-model platform and studied marketing to create guides that would attract customers. It was a steep learning curve, but it paid off."

The value of a strong team

For the first few years, Stoffel admits he took on too much. "I wish I understood the importance of building a strong team earlier. At first, it felt like I had to do everything myself," he says. "I was coding, marketing, handling every aspect of the business. It was time-consuming and inefficient."

It wasn't until later in his entrepreneurial journey that Stoffel realised delegating was the key to success. "If my journey has taught me anything, it's that asking for help and delegating tasks to others you trust is essential."

This shift in mindset allowed Outplayed.com to grow faster. "Hiring passionate and proactive people was a game-changer. Skills can be learned, but passion can't. That's why I focus on giving my team the autonomy to grow—they feel ownership over their roles, and that drives innovation."

The subscription model

One of the key factors that catapulted Outplayed.com from a startup to a multi-million-pound business was its subscription-based model.

"Our subscription model has been essential to our success," Stoffel says. "We've gained and retained over 150,000 users through this model, which has allowed us to create a consistent revenue stream that we reinvest into the company."

The platform's emphasis on user experience is what keeps customers coming back. "We put a lot of effort into creating the best possible customer experience," Stoffel explains. "We've built clear 'how-to' guides, offer excellent customer support, and fostered a community of matched bettors. It's about being open and honest, adding value through constant product improvement."

And it's this approach that has made Outplayed.com a trusted name in the betting industry. "We reinvest a lot into our marketing, especially paid ads, which have helped us scale significantly," he adds.

Building loyalty and a thriving community

For Stoffel, retaining users isn't just about delivering a product—it's about continually adding value. "Innovating and offering something new is key," he explains. "Whether it's platform updates, new guides, or tools, we want our users to feel heard and supported."

He highlights the importance of community in creating user loyalty. "We've built forums and offer personalised support, and that's really helped build a sense of community. People want to feel like they're part of something, and that's what keeps them engaged."

Stoffel's path to success wasn't without its bumps. One of his early mistakes was focusing too much on perfection. "In the beginning, I was trying too hard to make everything perfect. I didn't want to share anything unless it was flawless," he admits. "But that just delayed product launches and stopped people from giving valuable feedback."

It wasn't long before he learned that speed and adaptability are more important than getting everything right from the start. "Now I focus on testing, iterating, and improving based on feedback. That's how you grow a business."

Looking ahead: scaling or selling?

As for the future of Outplayed.com, Stoffel is keeping his options open. "I'm really passionate about what we do, so naturally, I'd love to keep scaling the business," he says. "But I also believe in remaining flexible. Whether it's within Outplayed.com or other potential business opportunities, I'm open to both options."

For now, his focus remains on growth and expanding the platform's offerings. "Right now, it's all about scaling and seeing how far we can take this. But who knows what the future holds?"

